Susan Boyle 'emotional' as BGT star makes huge announcement

Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle appeared overcome with emotion on Monday as she made a huge career announcement.

After a six-year hiatus, the singer revealed that she'd made a triumphant return to the recording studio, something she was told she "might never achieve again".

In her post, Susan uploaded two snapshots of herself singing into the microphone with gusto. The 64-year-old looked happy and relaxed, rocking a Barbie pink suit and a smart white shirt. A second image showed the singer confidently belting out a tune with both arms raised jubilantly.

Sharing a glimpse inside her emotional rollercoaster of a journey, Susan wrote in her caption: "Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between. I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again."

She continued: "But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks."

Fans and friends were quick to share messages of congratulations in the comments section. One penned: "Oh darling we your fans are thrilled and overjoyed", while a second remarked: "Welcome home!!! Can't wait to hear what beautiful songs you will be bringing to us", and a third added: "About time!! My withdrawals were getting too much!! Can't wait!!"

© Getty Images Susan Boyle shot to fame on talent show Britain's Got Talent

Susan released her last album – Ten – in May 2019. Her other albums include The Gift (2010), Someone to Watch Over Me (2011), Standing Ovation: The Greatest Songs from the Stage (2012), and A Wonderful World (2016).

Last week, Susan delighted fans when she resurfaced in a joyous post rocking a glamorous blonde hair transformation. The images, which were shared to Instagram, showed Susan in her element as she enjoyed a sunny BBQ with a group of friends.

© Instagram The singer debuted a much blonder hairdo

One image showed Susan enthusiastically grilling food, while a second image showed the TV star holding a glass of fizz topped with a raspberry.

For the summery outing, the 64-year-old wore a pinstripe blue-and-white shirt dress which she teamed with a wide-brim straw hat. She added a slick of pink lipstick and accessorised with a dainty bracelet and sparkling ring.

© Instagram The Scottish star looked lovely in a pinstripe dress and straw hat

Susan's tranquil life in Scotland

Susan lives in Scotland and famously refused to move from her childhood home, despite amassing a reported £40 million fortune. She later expanded her original home when she bought the house next door and combined the two to create her dream property.

© Getty Images Susan at the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival

She told Edinburgh Evening News in 2019: "The house has been needing doing up for some time, I was beginning to lose things in it.

"I've had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back," she added, also noting that the renovations have made her home look "bigger and more homely" than before.