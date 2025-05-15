Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BGT star Susan Boyle is 'thriving' in rare personal update - after total image transformation
Susan Boyle attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre© FilmMagic

The Britain's Got Talent icon is living her best life in West Lothian, Scotland

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
Susan Boyle delighted fans when she resurfaced online last month, debuting a glamorous blonde hair transformation.

The BGT icon, who memorably placed runner-up to dance troupe Diversity on the 2009 edition of Simon Cowell’s flagship talent show, has been more active on social media since then, taking to Instagram this week to share an update about her fun-filled barbecue with friends in her hometown of West Lothian, Scotland.

The I Dreamed a Dream singer, 64, was pictured working her magic on the grill, rustling up some burgers and bangers for her pals while sipping on a glass of prosecco.

Embracing the sunshine in a blue and white striped linen dress and a chic sunhat, Susan looked happy and healthy.

She wrote: "What lovely weather we’re having! Yesterday I popped round to a friend’s for a wee BBQ! Great food, great company, and plenty of laughs in the sunshine!"

Susan Boyle enjoying a BBQ in Scotland in 2025© Instagram

Susan's fans were thrilled with the update, flooding the comment section with praise about how great it was to see her in her element.

One shared: "You look great Ms. Boyle! So good to see you thriving and living your best life," while another posted: "So pleased to see you enjoying yourself".

Susan Boyle enjoying a drink with friends© Instagram

Susan's quiet life in Scotland

The Britain's Got Talent legend doesn’t often share insights into her personal life, preferring to keep the topics to her music career.

Susan remains the show's richest star, worth around £40 million, and has released a total of eight albums.

Susan Boyle wearing striped sundress and sunhat in 2025© Instagram

Despite the bright lights of showbiz calling her name, Simon Cowell’s protégée has famously refused to move from her childhood home, instead snapping up the neighbouring property in order to expand her square footage.

Though she bought a £300,000 new-build detached five-bedroom house on the other end of town in 2010, she struggled to settle down there and moved back to her first home.

woman in pink jacket walking on path outside grey house towards wooden fence© PA Images via Getty Images
Susan Boyle pictured leaving the house in 2009

She told the Edinburgh Evening News in 2019: "The house has been needing doing up for some time, I was beginning to lose things in it

"I've had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back."

WATCH: BGT stars' net worths - ranked

