 BGT star Susan Boyle is 'thriving' in rare personal update - after total image transformation

Susan Boyle delighted fans when she resurfaced online last month, debuting a glamorous blonde hair transformation.

The BGT icon, who memorably placed runner-up to dance troupe Diversity on the 2009 edition of Simon Cowell’s flagship talent show, has been more active on social media since then, taking to Instagram this week to share an update about her fun-filled barbecue with friends in her hometown of West Lothian, Scotland.

The I Dreamed a Dream singer, 64, was pictured working her magic on the grill, rustling up some burgers and bangers for her pals while sipping on a glass of prosecco.

Embracing the sunshine in a blue and white striped linen dress and a chic sunhat, Susan looked happy and healthy.

She wrote: "What lovely weather we’re having! Yesterday I popped round to a friend’s for a wee BBQ! Great food, great company, and plenty of laughs in the sunshine!"

© Instagram

Susan's fans were thrilled with the update, flooding the comment section with praise about how great it was to see her in her element.

One shared: "You look great Ms. Boyle! So good to see you thriving and living your best life," while another posted: "So pleased to see you enjoying yourself".

© Instagram

Susan's quiet life in Scotland

The Britain's Got Talent legend doesn’t often share insights into her personal life, preferring to keep the topics to her music career.

Susan remains the show's richest star, worth around £40 million, and has released a total of eight albums.

© Instagram

Despite the bright lights of showbiz calling her name, Simon Cowell’s protégée has famously refused to move from her childhood home, instead snapping up the neighbouring property in order to expand her square footage.

Though she bought a £300,000 new-build detached five-bedroom house on the other end of town in 2010, she struggled to settle down there and moved back to her first home.

© PA Images via Getty Images Susan Boyle pictured leaving the house in 2009

She told the Edinburgh Evening News in 2019: "The house has been needing doing up for some time, I was beginning to lose things in it

"I've had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back."