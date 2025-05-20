Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet now look nearly identical but with one big difference

Violet Affleck may have inherited her mother Jennifer Garner’s warm, almond-toned hair, defined facial features, and love of wearing spectacles – but when it comes to height, the resemblance stops there.

Jennifer's daughter clearly takes after her father, with Ben Affleck's towering stature standing at 6ft3in. The 19-year-old stood head and shoulders above her mom during their latest grocery run in Los Angeles on Sunday.

© Juliano/X17online.com Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet towered over her mum

The actress, who is 5ft8in, appeared considerably shorter than her teenage daughter in the new photographs. Jennifer donned a pair of leopard print leggings with a black sweater that was layered over a simple white T-shirt. The casual ensemble was completed with a pair of white sneakers and the star's signature brown spectacles. Jennifer opted for a makeup-free complexion while her brunette locks were swept back into an updo.

Violet was the spitting image of her mom in a pair of wide-leg jeans and a brown zip-up jumper. The 19-year-old styled her long, glossy tresses into soft waves that cascaded down her back. The stylish look was accessorized with a pair of gray sneakers and oversized glasses.

© Juliano/X17online.com Violet was spotted without her mask

Violet and her mask

The Yale student’s facial features bore a striking resemblance to her mother’s, especially since Violet chose to forgo her usual face mask for the outing. Violet has previously spoken out against the mask bans in Los Angeles. The teenager delivered a speech at the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting back in July last year.

Violet advocated for mask availability and high-quality free testing. "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," she shared during her speech at L.A.'s Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

© Getty Images Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner

"I'm OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think," she added.

"To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Violet is often spotted wearing a mask

"We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason."

She concluded: "They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you."