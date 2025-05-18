Jennifer Garner shares peek inside her impressive gym at $7.4M home during family workout session

Jennifer Garner's home has been made to perfection, thanks to the 13 Going on 30 star's input in it.

The stunning farmhouse-style property was made from scratch in 2019, and boasts many features that have been added to fit in with her family's lifestyle, including a home gym.

In a recent Instagram video posted to mark Mother's Day, Jennifer shared a montage of videos and photos featuring her beloved mom, Patricia, sharing a look inside her beautiful home in the process.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse inside her home gym during a workout with her mom, Patricia

In one clip, the Hollywood star and her mom were seen doing a workout inside a custom-built gym. The spacious area looked to be the perfect place to exercise, with an assortment of gym equipment and mats, as well as a selection of weights. The room also features large windows to bring in natural light, as well as dimly lit wall lamps to add a calming environment.

Jennifer has been passionate about health and fitness for years and works closely with a personal trainer, who previously likened her to a "professional athlete". "(She) likes to work really hard, she’s very, very strong, Beth told Shape.

© Instagram Jennifer with her mom in her kitchen in her custom-made home

"I consider her a professional athlete in what she's capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination."

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jennifer told the host that she exercises every morning. The star said: "We need it in our bodies, but we need it in our brains. Your brain needs it!"

© Instagram The star often shares glimpses inside her property

She added: "You find something that actually makes you feel joyful while you're doing it or it won't work." The star enjoys everything from trampolining to weights.

Jennifer's home has a lot of other enviable features along with the gym, including a swimming pool, sprawling backyard, and even a Harry Potter room for her son Samuel, 13.

© Getty Images The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children

Talking to Architectural Digest, Jennifer said: "I wanted (the home) to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on."

The home was built alongside designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti, and was inspired by Jennifer's childhood home in Charleston, West Virginia.

© Getty Images Jennifer with oldest daughter Violet, who is away at college

Steve and Brooke explained: "We wanted natural wood, coziness—a kind of warm embrace of a house for her because she’s such a lovely person. There’s also something a bit whimsical about her. And she likes gentle shapes, curves. This place is kind of the house version of Jen’s personality.”

Jennifer lives in the property with her two children - Fin, 17, and Samuel. Her oldest child Violet, 19, is currently living away from home at college, and is in her first year at Yale University.