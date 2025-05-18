Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner shares peek inside her impressive gym at custom-built $7.4M home during family workout session
Jennifer Garner walking in NYC© GC Images

Jennifer Garner shares peek inside her impressive gym at $7.4M home during family workout session

The 13 Going on 30 star lives in farmhouse-style home in LA

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner's home has been made to perfection, thanks to the 13 Going on 30 star's input in it. 

The stunning farmhouse-style property was made from scratch in 2019, and boasts many features that have been added to fit in with her family's lifestyle, including a home gym. 

In a recent Instagram video posted to mark Mother's Day, Jennifer shared a montage of videos and photos featuring her beloved mom, Patricia, sharing a look inside her beautiful home in the process. 

Jennifer Garner inside her home gym © Instagram
Jennifer Garner shared a glimpse inside her home gym during a workout with her mom, Patricia

In one clip, the Hollywood star and her mom were seen doing a workout inside a custom-built gym. The spacious area looked to be the perfect place to exercise, with an assortment of gym equipment and mats, as well as a selection of weights. The room also features large windows to bring in natural light, as well as dimly lit wall lamps to add a calming environment. 

Jennifer has been passionate about health and fitness for years and works closely with a personal trainer, who previously likened her to a "professional athlete". "(She) likes to work really hard, she’s very, very strong, Beth told Shape

Jennifer garner in her kitchen © Instagram
Jennifer with her mom in her kitchen in her custom-made home

"I consider her a professional athlete in what she's capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it’s a good combination." 

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jennifer told the host that she exercises every morning. The star said: "We need it in our bodies, but we need it in our brains. Your brain needs it!" 

Jennifer Garner holds her phone in her mouth while preparing to twirl her cat Moose in a video filmed inside her Los Angeles home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The star often shares glimpses inside her property

She added: "You find something that actually makes you feel joyful while you're doing it or it won't work." The star enjoys everything from trampolining to weights. 

Jennifer's home has a lot of other enviable features along with the gym, including a swimming pool, sprawling backyard, and even a Harry Potter room for her son Samuel, 13. 

Jennifer Garner pose with children Violet and Fin, and holds son Samuel, during the ceremony honoring Jennifer Garner with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 20, 2018© Getty Images
The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children

Talking to Architectural Digest, Jennifer said: "I wanted (the home) to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on." 

The home was built alongside designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti, and was inspired by Jennifer's childhood home in Charleston, West Virginia. 

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner are seen on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Jennifer with oldest daughter Violet, who is away at college

Steve and Brooke explained: "We wanted natural wood, coziness—a kind of warm embrace of a house for her because she’s such a lovely person. There’s also something a bit whimsical about her. And she likes gentle shapes, curves. This place is kind of the house version of Jen’s personality.” 

Jennifer lives in the property with her two children - Fin, 17, and Samuel. Her oldest child Violet, 19, is currently living away from home at college, and is in her first year at Yale University.

