Ben Affleck's thoughtful surprise for ex-wife Jennifer Garner offers insight into relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have been divorced for seven years, but the former couple still have an incredible relationship.

The Accountant 2 star proved just how much he still values his ex-wife with a thoughtful surprise on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

Ben was photographed arriving at Jennifer's home to drop off flowers for the mother of his children, Violet, Finn, and Samuel.

The actor was pictured alongside a flower company truck as a worker carried a huge bouquet to Jennifer's house.

Friendly exes

The former couple are often pictured together, and Ben has nothing but kind words to say about his ex.

In March, he shared an insight into their relationship, telling GQ: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

Even after their 2018 divorce, Ben had words of praise for Jennifer, saying a year after their split: "She's just a fabulous person. She's a great mother."

He added: "She's a real talent … She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."

The affection between Jennifer and Ben is mutual, as the 13 Going on 30 actress previously called him "the love of my life".

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said: "I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."

Ben has admitted that his "biggest regret" is his divorce from Jennifer. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he told the New York Times in 2018.

"I drank relatively normally for a long time," he added. "What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."

In 2017, Ben entered rehab with the help of Jennifer and thanked her for helping to make a "positive recovery".

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote on Facebook.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Despite Jennifer's help with his recovery, in 2021 Ben said that he would "still be drinking" if they were still married.

"It's part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped," he told Howard Stern.

His remarks led to criticism that he was blaming Jennifer for his drinking, and in 2023, he clarified his words, sharing: "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."