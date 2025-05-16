Jennifer Garner proves she is summer ready with golden hair transformation

Jennifer Garner has officially ushered in summer as she switched up her signature dark roots in favour of a honey blonde shade.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to debut her golden-hued look with a sweet video taken with her mom on her 87th birthday. The clip captured the mother-and-daughter duo sitting on the sofa chatting about Pat Garner's Apple Watch.

© Instagram Jennifer debuted her honey hued locks

Jennifer's hair was notably lighter as she sported a stunning crème brûlée shade that blended tones of golden toffee and warm brown. The actress kept her roots dark while the mid lengths boasted a glossy biscuit-blonde hue. Jennifer's locks were styled into soft waves with wispy layers and her signature curtain bangs.

The star completed her summer look with an elegant ivory jumpsuit that featured a sleeveless design and plunging neckline. The garment was cinched at the waist by a black leather belt and Jennifer accessorized with a stack of gold bangles and a pair of dainty hoop earrings. The mother-of-three left her makeup natural and radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

© Getty Jennifer is known for her brunette tresses

Meanwhile, Pat looked equally stylish in a royal-blue top layered with a navy jacket that was adorned with a beige abstract pattern.

In the video, Jennifer spoke softly to her mom as she wished her a happy birthday. "Hello, I'm sitting here with Apple's number one influencer, Pat Garner," she said.

"Mom, your Apple Watch, how many days in a row have you closed your rings?"

"1715," replied Pat.

"That's very good. Are you proud of yourself?," asked Jennifer

"Yes," said Pat.

On top of the video, Jennifer penned: "Happy 87th birthday, Mom!"

Big news

It's not just her mother's birthday that the actress has been celebrating this month. Jennifer revealed that she will revisit one of her most iconic roles as she is set to be an executive producer on 13 Going on 30 – The Musical.

"After more than 20 years – I still get to talk about Jenna Rink and 13 Going on 30 more days than not – who knew our quirky little movie would have such staying power?" she shared.

© WireImage Jennifer will be an executive producer on 13 Going on 30 - The Musical

"I'm thrilled to see Jenna, Matty, and Lucy live on in their very own musical – are you kidding me? I'm geeking out! Lucie Jones is flirty and thriving as Jenna, the music is a blast, and all of the anguish of growing up is alive and well in this magical production."

She continued: "I'm so happy to join them as executive producer and very much look forward to the journey."