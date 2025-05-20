Cheers star dies at 76 as touching tributes pour in

Fan favorite Cheers star George Wendt passed away in his sleep on Tuesday aged 76, with his family releasing a statement announcing the news.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," his family shared. "He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

Where everybody knows your name

© Getty Images George was a fan favorite on Cheers

George portrayed the friendly Norm Peterson on the smash-hit series from 1982 to 1993, alongside stars like Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Rhea Perlman and Shelley Long.

The role earned him an incredible six Emmy nominations, and marked his big break in Hollywood.

A Chicago native, he landed a handful of smaller roles in shows like M*A*S*H before Cheers. George leaves behind his wife, Bernadette Birkett, and his three children.

Unbreakable bond

© Getty Images Ted shared that he was "devastated" over George's passing

Tributes have poured in for the actor, who worked with an array of Hollywood heavyweights during his storied career. Ted Danson, who played the role of bartender Sam Malone in Cheers, told People that he was "devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us."

"I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," he added. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

His castmate John Ratzenberger, who played Norm's best friend Cliff Clavin on the show, told the publication he was "heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt."

© CBS via Getty Images John portrayed Norm's best friend Cliff on the show

"For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships," he shared. "George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance - the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift."

John continued: "He was a true craftsman - humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most."

He added that his "thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

Vale George

© WireImage George is the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the late actor after they worked together on the hit show in 2001 and 2002.

"Heaven just got a little funnier with George Wendt," she wrote. "It was a thrill to work beside him…I was a big Cheers fan and I knew I was among one of the best when he was on set."

"He was warm, professional and kind and our cast and crew were gifted with his presence every time. Rest in peace! #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople," she concluded.

© Getty Images The actor shared that he was "very proud" of the Ted Lasso star

George was also the uncle of SNL alum and Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, and shared on the Still Here Hollywood podcast that he was "very proud" of his nephew.

"Proud especially, you know, not only of the success, but he's solid. Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean he is such a mesh, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in [Ted Lasso]," he declared.