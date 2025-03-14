Ted Lasso to return after two years with one big change – and this major star is coming back

Ted Lasso will return with a fourth season, Jason Sudeikis has confirmed.

The 49-year-old actor, who plays the titular character, revealed the news on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, and revealed the writing process for season four was underway.

WATCH: Have you seen Ted Lasso season 3?

"That's the official word," said Jason, who executive produces the Apple TV+ show alongside a number of others.

On what to expect from Ted in season four, the actor revealed that this time around, Ted will be coaching a women's football team. "Ted's coaching a women's team, so there, that's it," he said.

Ted Lasso will return with a fourth season

When quizzed on whether Ted is going to return to the US in the new episodes, Jason kept his cards close to his chest. "That's too many questions," he said, but joked that he couldn't answer as he doesn't yet know himself.

In series three of the Emmy-winning comedy-drama, Ted stepped down from his role as coach of AFC Richmond to return to America.

Viewers also watched as Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) became assistant coach, alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted (Sudeikis) struggled with personal issues.

Jason Sudeikis confirmed the news

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham also starred in the show, alongside The Devil's Hour actor Phil Dunster, comedian Nick Mohammed and Wild Child actress Juno Temple.

Other members of the cast include Sarah Niles as Dr Sharon Fieldstone, Anthony Head as Rupert Mansion, Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas, Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo and Billy Harris as Colin Hughes.

© Apple TV+ Ted will coach a women's team in the new series

The series, which first began airing in 2020, won 13 Emmy awards out of a total of 61 nominations, with Jason taking home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award in both 2021 and 2022.

For those yet to watch the show, it follows Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience.

© Apple Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso

Back in 2023, Jason shared the reason behind the show ending with its third season during an episode of the Fly on the Wall podcast.

"This story is done," he told hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade. "It sounds like such a political answer, but it's the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing."

Seasons one to three of Ted Lasso are available to watch on Apple TV+.