Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star for chaotic Ryan Reynolds' video

Melissa Joan Hart has reunited with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star Nick Bakay, the voice of Salem, for a chaotic new commercial by Ryan Reynolds.

The former teen actress is helping to celebrate National Coffee Day by teaming up with Ryan for a commercial to honor Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean - and to share all of the many, many different uses for coffee.

WATCH: Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds' chaotic commercial

The three-minute long advert aired during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise, and saw Melissa star in what was, at first, a regular commercial for coffee by joking that she can be "kind of witch" before she's had her morning brew.

It then enters infomercial territory as the actress shares how coffee can be used to help stain wood furniture, be used to scrub dirty plates, or even as a time capsule.

The video skips between the three brands - Ethical Bean is fair trade and organic but can also be used to "remove under eye bags and volumize your hair", while Gëvalia pods can be used to "reminisce about the good old days" and to "help grow grass".

Melissa sold three different coffees in the commercial

"Order now" the voice over from Nick shares before Melissa jokes: "Your voice sounds very familiar, have we met?" to which Nick adds: "For legal reasons, let's say no."

The three brands are then revealed to be available as a package for "one low price".

Ryan's company Maximum Effort created the video, calling the clip "Melissa Explains It All," a nod to her other 90s hit show, Clarissa Explains It All.

It was called Melissa Explains It All

"I’m so confused and yet I stayed and watched the whole thing," shared one fan as another added "As a 36 year old woman I have never felt more targeted in my entire life. In a good way. Like when a stalker really takes the time to get to know you."

"I’m obviously confused like everyone else here. But I did go to AsBeanOnTV.com and it’s actually up and taking orders," commented a third, continuing: "Still confused. But the coffee is on the way."

