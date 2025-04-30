Christina Applegate breaks down after revealing tragic family news

Christina Applegate broke down on her podcast after revealing that her father, Robert "Bobby" Applegate, had passed away at 82 years old.

While the Dead To Me actress did not disclose the details of his death, she shared that he had passed away a week prior and that her emotions were still raw from the ordeal.

A tragic loss

© TLC Christina's father passed way aged 82

"My dad just passed away a week ago," Christina said on her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow MS sufferer and Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

"This is the first time I've really cried. I think kind of, like, I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet," she explained. "Too busy with this, too busy with that."

"We knew he was going to die. Is that an excuse for not feeling?" she challenged. "Because you kind of know that someone's going to go, and you've said your goodbyes."

Family ties

© Getty Images The actress was just five months old when her parents separated

The veteran star was the only child of Bobby and his wife Nancy Priddy, who split when Christina was just a baby.

While she and her father were estranged for many years throughout her childhood, the Anchorman star reconnected with him as an adult, and the duo even appeared on an episode of TLC's Who Do You Think You Are? together in 2013.

"I didn't grow up with my dad. He and my mom separated when I was five months old, but he's been in my life ever since," she said on the podcast. She added that although Bobby "wasn't part of the lessons part of life," she has two "beautiful siblings and an amazing stepmother" thanks to him.

Christina's health journey

© Matt Winkelmeyer Christina was diagnosed with MS in 2021

Christina's tragic loss comes amid her gruelling battle with MS, or Multiple Sclerosis, a neurological disorder that sees the immune system attack the protective covering of nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord.

The disease has no cure, and can cause vision problems, mobility issues, fatigue, mood changes and immense pain throughout the body.

The mother of one announced that she had been diagnosed in August 2021 while filming the hit Netflix series Dead To Me.

© ABC The pair host the MeSsy podcast together

She co-hosts the podcast with Jamie-Lynn, who has lived with MS for over 20 years.

They started the project together in March 2024 after leaning on each other amid their health battles, hoping to help others through their own MS journeys.

"She's the only person who really knows me," Christina told People. "I can talk about anything with her...We would talk on the phone for hours, laughing and crying. And then we were like, 'This is helping us. Let's record this.'"

A daily battle

© WireImage She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008

Christina opened up about living in daily agony on a November episode of the show, revealing that she lies awake at night riddled with pain.

"I lay in bed screaming — like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing," she said. "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes because now it's traveled into my hands, so I'll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can't even hold them. I can't open bottles now."

She continued: "I put my feet on the ground and they're hurting, like, extraordinarily bad to the touch." The 53-year-old is no stranger to health battles after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, for which she underwent a double mastectomy. She also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2017 to prevent the cancer from returning.

