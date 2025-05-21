Chip Gaines makes 'life-changing' move and its emotional impact is huge

In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Memorial Day, beloved TV personality and renovation expert Chip Gaines paid a special visit to Hoof Haven Sanctuary in Gatesville, Texas, to deliver an impactful surprise to its founder, U.S. Veteran Jason Shields.

Hoof Haven Sanctuary is the brainchild of Jason Shields, who, after serving his country in the Army and surviving a devastating accident, has dedicated his life to rescuing injured and endangered horses. It was a mission that deeply resonated with Chip, known for his passion for hands-on work and giving back.

During his visit, Chip presented Jason with a brand-new Bobcat compact track loader, a piece of heavy machinery valued at $70,000.

So grateful

© Derrick Sheller Chip's $70,000 Bobcat gift means the world to Jason

This significant gift came after Jason expressed to his Bobcat dealer how crucial such equipment would be for his organization, enabling him to perform farm work more efficiently and with greater ease. Chip was so moved by Jason's unwavering dedication, he ensured he received the vital machinery.

"You could tell that it touched him in a really, sincere place," Chip said of the moment he gifted it to him. "In his heart he was just bursting with gratefulness and thankfulness. He just lit up."

Changing lives

© Getty Images Chip was thrilled to be able to help

He added: "I think that this opportunity is going to change Jason's lives. And then whenI think about the lives that Jason's going to change, it's a pretty incredible ripple effect that this gesture is giving the opportunity for great things to occur."

Jason was blown away by the generosity and said: "Receiving a gift like this, it warms my heart. I thought, this is not this is not for me. I don't deserve this. You know, I'm like, I'm so grateful."

Giving back

© Getty Chip wants to give back

Chip was keen to get involved in the and said: "As a longtime fan and customer of Bobcat, I’m incredibly proud to be part of this initiative. It’s about celebrating the everyday heroes—the people who dig in to solve problems, roll up their sleeves and make a real difference. As someone passionate about giving back, it’s important to me to partner with and support organizations that embody those same values."

He continued: "Partnering with Bobcat has opened up unique opportunities for me to give back and extending this support to Jason furthers the mission that both Bobcat and I are dedicated to."

© Nick Kelley Chip has partnered with Bobcat

This thoughtful act by the Waco resident and celebrity TV star highlights a shared commitment to supporting individuals who are making a difference in their communities. The Bobcat compact track loader is expected to be a game-changer for Hoof Haven Sanctuary, significantly aiding Jason's invaluable work caring for vulnerable horses.