Joanna Gaines reveals heart-stopping encounter in never-ending garden — watch

Joanna Gaines sure is grateful for Chip Gaines and his bravery.

This week, the former HGTV star took to Instagram and shared a heart-stopping video of quite the scary discovery in the family's stunning garden.

In the video, the Magnolia founder shares a glimpse of her sprawling flower garden featuring rows of flower beds with a myriad of colorful florets, before zooming into Chip, who is holding up a still moving snake that could be nearly as long as he is.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines encounters heart-stopping intruder in sprawling garden

The video was aptly set to the Foo Fighters song "My Hero," and Joanna wrote: "It was such a pretty evening in the garden until…" along with a snake emoji. "Thank you @chipgaines for relocating the rat snake!" she added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel over Chip's courage, with one writing: "I love how insanely comfortable Chip looks doing this, might as well be a piece of laundry to pick up," as others followed suit with: "Yep, always after the eggs in the [chicken] coop. Yay for hubbies!" and: "The way I was like, this song is a usual choice for the flower garden. Then Chip appears with a snake and it clicked," as well as: "Yikes! That would end gardening for me!"

© Chip Gaines Joanna and Chip are based in Waco County

Chip and Joanna, who have been married since 2003, live in a Victorian-style home in Crawford, Texas, that sits on 40 acres of land.

They are parents to five children, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, followed by Ella Rose, 18, who is graduating from high school this month, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.