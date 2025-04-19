Chip Gaines honors his 'best friend' and wife Joanna Gaines as they celebrate special occasion

Joanna Gaines turns 47 on April 19 and her beloved husband Chip is honoring the special occasion in the sweetest way possible.

In a social media post shared on Instagram, Chip called his wife his "best friend" alongside a gorgeous picture of the pair.

"My. Best. Friend," he wrote, spacing each word with a period.

He added: "Happy birthday, Joey.. I love you!!"

© Chip Gaines Chip and Joanna wrap their arms around each other as they stand in the woods

The snap showed the pair standing in the woods, with Chip wrapping his arm around his wife of almost 22 years. Both in their trademark baseball caps, Joanna wore cuffed jeans with a simple black tee and her sweater tied around her waist, while Chip rocked a white shirt over a white tee and dark denim jeans.

Joanna commented on the post with a series of heart emojis, and she also shared a reel posted by her Magnolia business company, with her staff sharing the first word they think of Joanna.

"Whimsical," "genius," "thoughtful," and "generous" were all words that were shared.

© Instagram Joanna is mom to five including youngrst son Crew, 6

Joanna and Chip will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary in June 2025.

The former HGTV stars tied the knot on May 31 2003, and since their wedding, not only have they launched their home renovation empire, but more importantly, they have welcomed five kids together, daughters Ella Rose, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15, and sons Drake, 20, Duke, 16, and Crew, six.

"Twenty One Years," Joanna wrote in her caption to celebrate their 21st anniversary in 2024, writing of Chip: "You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip wed in 2003 and have five children

For their 20th wedding anniversary Chip posted a rare message on their Magnolia newsletter, looking back over their extraordinary two decades.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco," he wrote.

"We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community."

© NBC Chip and Joanna Gaines have become the standard bearers for home reno shows

He continued: "Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years."

Their success came when they opened a retail store, Magnolia Market, in Waco, Texas, and Joanna began blogging about their experiences. Her blog became popular and they were asked to pitch a potential show to HGTV which became Fixer Upper, a series which saw the pair help local families restore and renew properties.

Over the years it became hugely popular, and they launched collaborations with Target and Anthropologie, and launched their magazine.

In 2019 they left HGTV and launched their own network with Discovery+ with the revived series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.