Joanna Gaines gears up for home transformation in video featuring rarely-seen family members — watch

It is a big — and celebratory — weekend over at Joanna Gaines' home.

This weekend, the former HGTV star spent her days gearing up for Easter, decorating cookies, surely dying some eggs and preparing for an Easter egg hunt at her farm, and transforming her home into a floral wonderland.

The Magnolia founder had the help of her sisters for it all, and shared a video, which you can see below, of the ladies arranging some masterful bouquets to scatter around the house.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines decorates home for Easter with help of sisters

Joanna, who this weekend also celebrated her 47th birthday, is based in Waco, Texas, where she started her home decorating and renovating business back in 2003.

Since that year, she has been married to Chip Gaines, with whom she shares five children, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.