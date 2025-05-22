Chrissie Swan reveals jaw-dropping transformation with before and after photos

TV and radio personality Chrissie Swan has given fans a glimpse into her incredible transformation since losing a reported 90 kg in recent years.

She took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken in 2005, just after she shot to fame on Big Brother as the runner-up of the hit reality show.

Chrissie's major transformation

© Instagram Chrissie shared the stunning throwback photos from 2005

Chrissie shared the pictures with her 296,000 followers, showcasing a completely different look with blonde streaks in her hair and a youthful glow.

"I WAS A BABY!" she exclaimed in the caption. "A cute little juicy baby with layers and foils. Happy to see the love of the giant hoop earrings started early."

Chrissie posted several more snaps, including one with her "bestie" Rebecca Thompson, and the cast of Big Brother.

One step at a time

© Instagram The photos were taken two years after her turn on Big Brother

The 51-year-old had been candid about the lifestyle changes she has made to feel healthier and happier, including taking up walking during the COVID-19 pandemic and choosing to be sober.

"I'm not going to tell you what I eat in a day. Because I've read those stories and they make me feel bad about myself," she told The Australian Women's Weekly in 2024.

She added that walking became her go-to activity during the lengthy Melbourne lockdown, improving both her physical and mental health.

© WireImage The TV star took up walking during the pandemic

"Walking came to me completely by accident. I started walking regularly during the COVID lockdowns because it was the only reason I was allowed to leave the house," she told the publication. "I'd never walked for exercise before, but I thought well, if I'm allowed to do that then I'll start doing it. And I haven't stopped since."

Chrissie explained that it was important to banish unhealthy mindsets when exercising in order to get the most out of it.

"Take your focus away from movement as punishment for being fat or lazy or other messages you've been given since you were a child," she said. "Nobody likes punishment and that's how I saw moving my body – punishment for the way I lived or the way my body was. But when I started walking 300 metres a day, for the first time ever it had nothing to do with that. I was doing it for another reason and that was so freeing."

Cold turkey

© Getty Images She has been sober since the COVID-19 lockdown

The mother of three has been sober for over four years now, sharing a candid post in February about the major milestone. "Four years no booze today," she posted to Instagram. "One thing I have learned is this: there is not a single thing that alcohol makes better."

"It is still the best decision I have ever made (and followed through) for myself."

She took to social media to celebrate 1000 days of sobriety in 2023, sharing all she had learned on her health journey. "I don't talk much about giving up the booze because it's such a personal thing and not right for everyone," the radio host wrote.

© Instagram The 51-year-old shared that she's never felt better

"But on my 1000 day anniversary I know for sure it has been the right thing for me. So I'm putting this here for anyone who's thinking that maybe drinking isn't fun for them anymore."

"I love being able to drive everywhere, leave places whenever I like, and especially going to bed knowing I've been the most authentic version of myself," she said.

Chrissie added that she "didn't miss drinking one bit" and felt better than ever.