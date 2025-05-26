Bruce Willis' wife Emma gives 'brave' joyous update

Emma Heming Willis has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family's life, as they continue to navigate husband Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the 45-year-old model and entrepreneur posted a playful photo of herself on Instagram, buried in sand up to her neck, grinning in oversized black sunglasses. But it was her caption that gave the light-hearted image emotional weight.

"Making time this long weekend to recharge our batteries while remembering the brave souls we honor this Memorial Day," she wrote. "I hope you find a moment to rest, reflect and nourish your spirit."

© Instagram Emma shared a joyous update

The post struck a chord with fans, who’ve followed Emma’s brave and candid updates since Bruce was diagnosed with FTD in 2023.

The snapshot was part of a string of recent updates that reflect the enduring strength of the Willis family.

© Instagram Emma Heming paid tribute to husband Bruce Willis on the night of the Met Gala

Nostalgic throwback

Earlier in the month, Emma posted a nostalgic red carpet throwback with Bruce at the Met Gala, writing simply: "My Met Date, what a fox."

Adding to the emotional tone Emma shared another touching moment featuring their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

© Instagram Emma and Bruce have been married 16 years

The girls were pictured proudly wearing handmade bracelets gifted by a young supporter named Lexie. The beads spelled out words like "End FTD" and "Empathy"—symbols of the awareness and solidarity the family has helped spark. “The girls loved their bracelets,” Emma shared.

Emma's plight

Bruce’s diagnosis, which followed an earlier battle with aphasia, marked a turning point not just for him, but for the entire family. Since then, Emma has emerged as one of the most vocal and compassionate advocates for the FTD community.

In September, she’ll take that advocacy a step further with the release of her first book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path. The memoir is available for pre-order now and promises an unfiltered account of her experiences as both a caregiver and partner.

© Instagram Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Thanksgiving with their family, shared on Instagram

“This book is very personal and my hope is that when it finally lands into your hands it will help you as much as this book has helped me,” she wrote. “This book is for caregivers—to remind them they are not alone—and for the people in their lives to learn how they can support them.”

Emma has previously opened up about the decision to speak publicly about Bruce’s condition. In a 2023 essay for Maria Shriver’s The Sunday Paper, she wrote: “As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce’s FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease. The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer’s and that not all dementia impacts memory.”

In the face of such a difficult reality, the Willis family has remained remarkably united. Bruce, who turned 70 in March, was surrounded by his entire extended family for the celebration—including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. In 2023, Bruce also became a grandfather when Rumer welcomed her first child, Louetta.