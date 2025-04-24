Rumer Willis' daughter looks so much like her granddad Bruce in new photos

Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta just celebrated her second birthday, and the toddler is looking more and more like her famous grandfather, Bruce Willis, every day.

Louetta, affectionally known as Lou, featured on her mother's Instagram account in a slew of photos taken in recent months.

Bruce's mini-me

© Getty Lou looked just like Bruce in her latest photos

"Life Lately with my sweet baby Lou," Rumer captioned the post. Little Lou rocked blonde hair, blue eyes, and an expression that made fans certain that she was Bruce's twin.

The proud mom added photos of Lou with her aunts Scout and Tallulah too, as well as mother-daughter snaps that proved just how much she dotes on her only child.

Her fans took to the comments to share their surprise at how much Lou looks like the Die Hard actor, with one writing, "I see so much of Bruce in her!!!!!!" while another added, "So beautiful image of her granddad."

"Little Lou looks like Bruce," said another, while a fourth exclaimed, "She is your mini-me!!!”

An extraordinary experience

© Instagram Rumer gave birth to Lou at home

Rumer welcomed her only child with her ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas in April 2023. The actress' mother, Demi Moore, opened up about the experience of being present for Lou's home birth.

"It was really incredible," the Ghost star recalled. "Rumer had a home birth, and there was a moment when I thought, 'Oh boy, I don't know if she's going to make it,' like she has a different pain threshold than I do."

Thankfully, the new mom made it through safely. "To just see her move into her own power and focus, it was a really extraordinary, beautiful moment," Demi added.

Family ties

© Instagram Lou's aunts Scout and Tallulah were featured in the sweet post

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years until 2000 and welcomed three daughters together: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Bruce is a doting grandfather to Lou, with Rumer sharing that his mini-me "loves" to visit him.

"It's so sweet," she told People. "Louetta honestly is like the most famous person in our family. Within my family, people will call and ask to have playdates just with her. They're like, 'We don't really want to see you, we're just coming over to see Louetta.' I'm like, 'OK.'"

Bruce and his family are still grappling with his unexpected diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which he received in February 2024. The star's health battle has brought his blended family even closer.

He has remained good friends with Demi over the years as they continue to co-parent their three daughters, and Bruce also welcomed two children, Mabel and Evelyn, with his second wife, Emma Heming. With five daughters, he couldn't have been happier to add another girl to the family with Lou's arrival.

Lou's big day

© Instagram Lou just celebrated her second birthday

The tot's mother just celebrated her second birthday with a tear-jerking Instagram post featuring a slew of snaps of her smiling and looking identical to her grandfather.

"My Baby is 2!!!! Oh my sweet girl what an absolute privilege it is to be your mama," she wrote in the caption. "Two spins around the sun with my tiny moonbeam. My wild-haired wonder, my tiny oracle, my snack-thief in a tutu. Two years of the fiercest, softest, most beautiful love I've ever known."

"Mothering you has changed every cell in my body. You've made me softer in the places that used to brace for impact. Stronger in the places that used to collapse. And more myself than I've ever been," she continued. "Happy birthday, my baby. My girl. My tiny coco loco. My wild, wondrous Lou."

To learn more about Rumer's motherhood journey, see below...