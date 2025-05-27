John Bishop 'shocked and heartbroken' as he breaks silence over tragedy

Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop has broken his silence in an emotional message following the Liverpool Premier League parade crash which took place on Monday.

The parade, celebrating the team's victory of their second Premier League title, took a horrific turn when an unnamed driver ploughed into pedestrians, leaving nearly 50 people injured.

John, 58, had been at the parade with his father Edward, sharing a selfie of the pair during the festivities.

Taking to his Instagram Stories following the incident, John expressed his shock and sadness, writing: "I was at the parade today with my dad and like everyone else I am shocked and heartbroken about the events at the end of the Liverpool parade."

He continued: "My heart goes out to all those affected. Our anthem could not be more appropriate. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Oasis singer, Liam Gallagher, also shared his sadness on social media. In a post shared to X, he wrote: "Thoughts and prayers with all our brothers and sisters of LIVERPOOL."

Elsewhere, Atomic Kittens star Natasha Hamilton revealed that her father and nephew had been at the event when the parade crash took place.

Alongside a snapshot of the pair, she wrote: "My dad and nephew were in Liverpool today at the celebration parade. Then I saw a video of what happened, and my heart sank.

"Thankfully they're both safe, but I'm absolutely horrified by what I saw today. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Sharon Gaffka shared her shock in a post on Instagram. Alongside a picture of herself posing with the Liverpool flag, she penned: "What unfolded after was terrifying and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the events. And I hope everyone got home safely.

"What struck me wasn't just the devastation, but how this city responded. I've seen so many fans and locals offering lifts, shelter, and comfort to complete strangers – because that's what Liverpool is. Its resilience. Its community. Its people looking out for each other in the worst of times. That's the reason I love this place. You'll never walk alone."

Merseyside police said that the car ploughed into pedestrians just after 18:00 on Water Street. Police later said that a 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, who is believed to be the driver, had been arrested following the incident which is not being treated as terror-related.

In a statement, the force said: "We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

Meanwhile, the ambulance service said that 27 people had been taken to hospital for treatment, with two, including one child, seriously injured. Another 20 people were treated for injuries at the scene.