John Bishop sends fans wild with rare photos of lookalike son Daniel

Comedian John Bishop sent social media into overdrive earlier this week when he shared a carousel of heartwarming photos to mark his son Daniel's birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the 54-year-old presenter and actor uploaded a string of images on Instagram, including a sweet snapshots of himself holding his baby son, images of Daniel posing with family, and several pictures of Daniel bonding with an array of furry friends.

© Instagram The proud dad took a trip down memory lane

The father-son duo look remarkably similar, thanks in part to their matching mops of brunette hair, broad grins and large inkings.

Bursting with pride, doting dad John captioned his post: "Happy birthday to @danielbish_ . As a man you continue to grow and learn and your capacity to love and care for others always shines through."

© Instagram John paid tribute to his son Daniel

He continued: "I am enjoying watching your journey and I am proud and grateful that I can call you my son."

John's post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes', with many fans rushing to draw parallels between the pair. "Happy birthday Daniel. He's definitely your double John", wrote one, while another chimed in: "Happy birthday @danielbish_ hope you have a wonderful day celebrating, he's a chip off the old block John isn't he?" and a third added: "Happy birthday to Daniel. Lovely pics. Wowza how alike you are."

© Instagram The comedian's son is his mini-me!

Aside from Daniel, John and his wife Melanie, who tied the knot in 1993, are also proud parents to sons Joe and Luke. They welcomed their eldest son, Joe, in 1994, another son, Luke, in 1996, followed by youngest Daniel in 1998. Together, they live on a sprawling farm in rural Cheshire surrounded by their many pets.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 1993

John has previously spoken about his bond with his three boys, and revealed the advice he gave them growing up. "When you grow up, try to be a good man," he told the Mirror. "I don't want them thinking money is more important than people. I hate the idea that ambition needs to be more important than reality."

He added: "You can end up at the top of the tree and be on your own. I don't think that's worth it. They have to ask themselves every day, from when they get up to when they go to bed, did they do harm? Have you been rude, have you done something you're not proud of? I tell them we all have days like that, but in the round, if you're going to have more good days than bad, then you're going to be a good man."

© Instagram John and Melanie share three sons together

Meanwhile, in 2018, the TV personality gave a powerful speech at the LGBT awards, where he was named Ally of the Year. Speaking about his family, he told the audience: "I was so pleased to be nominated. I brought my whole family, my wife and my three sons who I love and I am massively proud of.

"Like all parents we have problems with them. One of my sons has a tattoo on his ankle that was meant to be Africa but looks like Australia, one of my sons mumbles and one of my sons is a gay man. I'll be honest, there's been loads of nights when me and my wife have sat up and worried and worried and worried. What are we going to do if he doesn't stop mumbling?"