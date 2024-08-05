Emotional John Bishop inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking loss of beloved pet

BBC star John Bishop received an inundation of touching messages on Monday after he announced that his family's pet dog had passed away.

The comedian, 57, made the sad announcement on Instagram with a series of sweet images highlighting his family's bond with their furry friend, Tigger. Sharing news of her passing, John wrote: "Amazing how much a dog can mean to you. 11 years ago Tigger joined our family from @adoptabullterrierrescue. Last night she left us and for a while at least the house will not feel the same.

© Instagram John penned a touching tribute to Tigger

"The pain of saying goodbye is the price you pay for the love of a dog and with her it was definitely worth it. She came to us scared of everything and then our son Joe carried her round like a baby and it changed everything."

He continued: "Once she felt safe she was never going to leave us until yesterday when it was her time. So glad she waited till I got home and could be with her."

© Instagram John's wife Melanie bonding with Tigger

John's fans and friends were quick to send messages of condolences, with one writing: "Sorry for your loss. They are a massive part of a family," while a second remarked: "Sending you so much love. What a life you'll have given her," and a third sweetly added: "Oh I'm so so sorry. It's devastating. They don't live long enough with us. They give us so much unconditional love and joy."

John shared Tigger with his wife Melanie and their three sons Joe, Luke and Daniel. The couple tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed their eldest son, Joe, the following year. Luke was born in 1996, followed by youngest Daniel in 1998, making them a family of five.

The BBC star has previously spoken about his bond with his three boys, and revealed the advice he gave them growing up.

© Instagram The couple share three sons together

"When you grow up, try to be a good man," he told the Mirror. "I don't want them thinking money is more important than people. I hate the idea that ambition needs to be more important than reality."

He added: "You can end up at the top of the tree and be on your own. I don't think that's worth it. They have to ask themselves every day, from when they get up to when they go to bed, did they do harm?

© Getty Images John and Melanie tied the knot in 1993

"Have you been rude, have you done something you're not proud of? I tell them we all have days like that, but in the round, if you're going to have more good days than bad, then you're going to be a good man."