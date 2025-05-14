Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Bishop shares rare photo with all 3 lookalike sons for special occasion
John Bishop poses in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards

John Bishop shares rare photo with all three lookalike sons for special occasion

The comedian and his wife Melanie are parents to three grown-up sons

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
John Bishop delighted fans this week by sharing a rare family photograph featuring all three of his grown-up sons. 

The heartwarming snapshot captured a special occasion as the Bishop clan celebrated the birthday of the youngest son, Dan. 

The picture, posted on John's social media, shows the family of five posing outdoors in a picturesque countryside setting, gathered around a picnic bench, with bottles of champagne and glasses of beer. 

John Bishop shared family photo with his wife and their three sons© Instagram
John Bishop shared this photo with his wife and their three sons

"Nice to have the five together for the youngest sons birthday in a brilliant spot," the doting dad gushed in the caption. "It goes too fast but if we could do that every year I would be happy Happy birthday Dan [heart emoji]." 

Fans were quick to comment on the lovely family moment, but many couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between John and his sons. 

family standing outside © Instagram
John and Melanie share three sons together

"Those genes are strong!" remarked one follower, while another added: "One of them is your photocopy! Happy birthday." A third post read: "Gorgeous family. Son in the middle is your absolute double." A fourth person noted: "Wow! Your boys are so like you." 

John's family

John and his wife Melanie have three sons: Dan, who has just turned 27, Joe, 31, and Luke. While John often shares snippets of his life and work, photos featuring all three sons together are a rare treat for his followers. 

couple at awards ceremony © Getty Images
The couple tied the knot in 1993

Both John and Melanie live on a sprawling farm in rural Cheshire surrounded by their many pets. 

Close bond

The TV star has previously spoken about his bond with his three boys, and revealed the advice he gave them growing up. 

"When you grow up, try to be a good man," he told the Mirror. "I don't want them thinking money is more important than people. I hate the idea that ambition needs to be more important than reality." 

He added: "You can end up at the top of the tree and be on your own. I don't think that's worth it. They have to ask themselves every day, from when they get up to when they go to bed, did they do harm? 

"Have you been rude, have you done something you're not proud of? I tell them we all have days like that, but in the round, if you're going to have more good days than bad, then you're going to be a good man."

