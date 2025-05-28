Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's controversial AMA's performance leaves fans all saying the same thing

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have disappointed fans following their American Music Awards performance on Monday night.

Viewers critiqued the show after discovering that the duo's performances were pre-taped for the awards – a detail they were not warned about beforehand. "We've been lied to," penned one TikTok user, who watched the show live from the Fontainebleau.

© Variety via Getty Images Gwen posing alongside her husband Blake Shelton

The video captured Gwen's performance projected onto a large screen behind the stage. Crew members were spotted preparing the stage for the following performance while the 55-year-old's set aired.

"She's not here!," the TikTok user added at the end of the clip.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple performed at the AMA's

The singer performed a mash up of her hit songs to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2004 album 'Love'. Blake's set confused matters further as he was photographed on the red carpet in the same outfit that he donned during his pre-recorded performance of his single "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'".

"The craziest part of the AMAs last night was being told 'and here's Blake Shelton Live' only for them to light up the stage like he's there, and never saying to us it was pre recorded. THEN, doing the same thing with Gwen Stefani!," penned another TikTok user.

They continued: "I felt like I was in a simulation looking around for him!."

Family life

© Getty Images Gwen's family

Gwen and Blake met back in 2014 on The Voice, and started dating in 2015 after their respective divorces. The musical couple tied the knot back in 2021 with a romantic ceremony. The singer shares three sons – Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 – with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. However, Blake is actively involved in raising his wife's three boys and even opened up about fatherhood in an interview with People.

The star told the outlet that he would never "force" his music on the kids. "I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on," he shared.

© Kevin Mazur, Getty The couple married in 2021

"He's [Zuma] leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent," he said. "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see."

Blake also revealed that he was "looking forward to the kids being out of school," adding that the family "pretty much have [their] summers wide open."

"We both have a few shows here and there, but nothing that's tying us down to keep us from going and doing something fun," he shared. "We don't have any plans, which is our favorite plan."