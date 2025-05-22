Blake Shelton shares details of Gwen Stefani's real diet in impressive home life revelation

It appears that Gwen Stefani is putting her Italian American heritage to good use at home!

Though the "Underneath It All" singer is largely based in Oklahoma with Blake Shelton, it seems she routinely brings the flavors of Italy to the ranch, and her husband is always left thoroughly impressed.

The former The Voice judges have been married since 2021, and are parents to the No Doubt star's kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

© Variety via Getty Images Gwen and Blake at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in March

Blake, recently speaking on the Country Heat Weekly podcast, was asked who mostly cooks at the house, and he revealed it was Gwen.

Then asked if he has a favorite dish that she makes, he shared: "Man, she's really good at anything Italian."

"My favorite is probably lasagna," he continued, adding that it "takes her all day" to make. "I would eat that for the rest of my life," he emphasized.

© Instagram The singer has shared glimpses of ranch life in Oklahoma

Further gushing about Gwen's cooking skills, he went on: "She makes homemade pizza, makes the dough, the dough rises, separates it, all in the pizza oven. She really does this stuff for real."

Gwen and Blake met back in 2014 on The Voice, and started dating the following year after their respective divorces from the Bush frontman and Miranda Lambert.

© Getty Images The couple with Gwen's three sons

The GXVE founder, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show late last year, also gushed about Blake when she was asked by host Jennifer Hudson what is something that he does that "reminds you of why you fell in love." It didn't take long for her to come up with an answer, as she shared: "The thing about Blake is that you will never get through a day without laughing."

She continued: "It doesn't even matter what's going on, the guy has so much patience and so much kindness in his heart," adding: "He just makes you happier every single day," and that "laughter" is the only daily reminder she needs.

© Instagram They are based between Los Angeles and Oklahoma

Gwen has also previously addressed what a change and miracle Blake coming into her life was. Last year, she reflected on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast about what a transformative time it was in her life to not only welcome Apollo, but then join The Voice months later, and meet her husband Blake there, all of which she described as miracles.

"That was the second miracle," she said of her joining the show, explaining: "The first miracle was getting pregnant [with Apollo]. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake."