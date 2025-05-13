Gwen Stefani's son, 11, steps into the spotlight as he joins famous mom for star-studded event

Gwen Stefani may have been headlining iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango concert on Saturday, but she was somewhat overshadowed by her adorable date.

The hitmaker was joined by her youngest son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, for the event that took place in Huntington Beach, California. The 55-year-old took to her Instagram to share a sweet video that depicted her walking through the venue holding hands with Apollo.

Gwen looked sensational in an all denim ensemble that featured a stylish cropped jacket paired with a distressed mini dress. The garment was embroidered with different shades of denim off-cuts and adorned with floral appliqués. The look was completed with a pair of fishnet stockings and black leather boots.

The star slicked back her luscious blonde locks into a high ponytail while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a bold red lip.

© Getty Images Gwen's family

Meanwhile, Apollo donned a black sweater layered over a white T-shirt and baggy jeans. The 11-year-old opted for a casual look as he accessorized with a green and yellow colored baseball cap.

Gwen captioned the video montage: "thank u for having me @iheartradio @1027kiisfm #wangotango gx."

Red carpet

For the red carpet, Gwen slipped into a silk green, cropped jacket that was adorned with a frilly layer on the hem. The garment was worn over a white shirt and paired with blue denim jeans embellished with a crystal fringe from Dsquared2. The glitzy look was completed with a pair of jewel-encrusted boots and a stack of silver necklaces.

© Getty Images Gwen rocked a Dsquared2 look

Gwen was joined on the red carpet by the likes of Meghan Trainor and Doja Cat.

Motherhood

The singer shares three sons – Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 – with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen ushered in Mother's Day with a special tribute to her children. The star posted a slew of throwback snaps that included photos of herself posing with her mom, her three sons, and her archival pregnancy photos. She captioned the post: "happy mother’s day to my incredible mom….i luv u so much!! it is an honor and a blessing to be a mother."

© Getty Images Gwen has three sons

Gwen's husband Blake Shelton is involved in raising her three boys and even shared an insight into fatherhood in an interview with People. The star told the outlet that he would never "force" his music on the kids. "I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on," he shared.

"He's [Zuma] leaning into country music pretty much 150 percent," he said. "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see."