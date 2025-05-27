Gwen Stefani's son Kingston leaves fans in disbelief in latest photos

Gwen Stefani's eldest son Kingston just turned 19, and his mother couldn't be prouder of the budding musician.

The No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram to share a touching birthday tribute to Kingston, featuring a slew of snaps from his childhood, as well as more recent photos.

Touching tribute

© Instagram Gwen posted a series of snaps of her eldest son on his birthday

"Kingston, u changed my life forever. we love u so much. happy birthday," she wrote, and fans descended on the comment section in disbelief as they shared how much he looked like his father, Gavin Rossdale. "So beautiful!! He's a little man already," wrote one fan, while another added, "A mini Gavin, so cute."

"Wow time flies!" said another, while a fourth commented, "A chip off the ole block."

Kingston looked so tall in the first photo, with his mother hugging him from behind. He was also pictured as a young child joining Gwen in The Voice coaching chair, and with his dedicated stepfather, Blake Shelton.

A blended family

© Instagram Blake is a devoted stepfather to Gwen's three sons

Gwen was married to Kingston's dad, Bush frontman Gavin, from 2002 until their divorce in 2016; they also share sons Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

The "Don't Speak" singer went on to meet country superstar Blake on The Voice in 2014 when they were both coaches on the talent show. They began dating in November 2015, and went on to marry in June 2021.

Blake is a loving stepdad to her three sons and was proud as punch to see Kingston and Zuma perform at his Ole Red bar in Oklahoma. "When they get up there, you would assume they've been doing this for 10 years. They're very comfortable and not rattled at all," he told People in May.

© Instagram The singer shared that Zuma had taken a liking to country music

"They have three professional musicians in their life and have grown up standing on the side of the stages watching this in their entire life, so they have it on their mind how to be when they get out there - but man, I sure wasn't that calm when I would get onstage," he continued.

The 48-year-old added that Zuma had become a staunch country music fan, without Blake forcing any of the boys to listen to it. "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see," he told the publication.

"I never try to force my music. I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on."

A proud mom

© TikTok Kingston's performance made Gwen incredibly emotional

Gwen opened up about seeing her eldest perform for the first time at the bar, sharing that it made her incredibly emotional to see how far he had come.

"King has been writing a bunch of amazing songs. When it's your kid, it's like, you love everything, but this is next level to me. These are really good songs," she told People. "So Blake said, 'Hey, we got to go live now.' It's so different than writing a song - being able to sing live is a whole 'nother thing."

She continued: "I was bawling. It's crazy when you have children, and they learn what their gift is. You see their talent, and you're like, 'Wow.' I'm so happy for him that he has that outlet."

To see more of Kingston's incredible musical talent, watch below...