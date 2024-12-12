Bravo's Ally Lewber puts on a brave smile as James Kennedy arrested for domestic violence

Bravo star Ally Lewber was sparkling as she hosted an unforgettable evening with friends in Los Angeles on December 11, a day after her boyfriend James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that on the evening of December 10 Burbank police were called to a home after receiving a call about an argument between James and a woman, with the reality TV star allegedly "grabbing her at one point" although no visible injuries were seen.

© Getty Images for Windsor Ally Lewber attends New Year's Eve with Windsor at Short Stories Hotel on December 11, 2024

However, TMZ reports that "after investigating the situation, police say they determined it was a domestic incident" and James was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted bail of $20,000.

That same evening the pair had attended Kathy Hilton's DirecTV party, where they were pictured hand in hand and full of smiles.

© Getty Images for REÃL MESA Ally and James have been dating since 2022

On Wednesday, Ally didn't let on that her boyfriend had been arrested as she was the hostess with the mostest, welcoming guests including Nicole Young, The Bachelor's Rachel Recchia, and Davina Potratz to the event at Short Stories Hotel.

Hosted by Ally and Windsor, "the ultimate shopping destination for every occasion," the party was the unveiling of their dazzling New Year’s Eve Collection.

© Getty Images for Windsor Ally was all smiles at her event on December 11

Guests sipped on sparkling refreshments and savored gourmet hor d’oeuvres while getting a sneak peek at some of Windsor’s upcoming must-have styles, while also receiving personalized astrology readings, aura photography, and experiencing ear seeding.

James, who is from the UK, is a DJ but found fame on Vanderpump Rules, alongside Lisa Vanderpump. He was previously engaged to Rachel Leviss – who infamously had an affair with Tom Sandoval, who was in a long term relationship with Ariana Madix – before he fell in love with Ally.

© Getty Images James was arrested for domestic violence

On December 3 it was revealed that the new season of Vanderpump Rules would have an entirely new cast; James had been with the show for 10 seasons.

Ally later told Us Weekly that James was "grieving" the decision by Bravo.

"I think he was just like, 'Wow, that was crazy.' It was just an insane part of his life and such an important part of his life. I think he’s so proud — I know he’s so proud— of where he’s at now compared to where he started the show so, I think it’s just gratitude and looking back and going, 'Holy [expletive]. We just did that, and now we can move on.'"