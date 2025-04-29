What Donald Trump said about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after attending the Super Bowl with them

As is tradition, the White House welcomed the winning Super Bowl team to the nation's capital for a ceremony honoring their victory, and this year, that moment was set for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL team won their second Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIX, back in February by defeating reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, stopping their potential "three-peat" dead in its tracks.

Minus star quarterback and MVP Jalen Hurts, the team headed over to Washington DC for a special celebration of their win, and were joined then by President Donald Trump, who previously also stated that he intended to invite the Chiefs due to them losing one visit to the White House over Covid protocol.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump welcomed Super Bowl LIX champions the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House

Trump was the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, watching the Eagles triumph among a crowd of other celebrities that included Anne Hathaway, Jay-Z and his daughters, Bradley Cooper, and one Taylor Swift.

Trump and Taylor

One of the more viral moments from the game came when the jumbotron at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans turned to Taylor, who seemingly reacted to receiving boos from the audience, watch the moment below…

WATCH: Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

The president and the global pop sensation share a somewhat tense relationship, owing to Taylor's unabashed support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and allegiance to past Democratic nominees as well, to which Trump responded with a post reading: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" at the time on Truth Social.

During his address for the Eagles, which included numerous shoutouts for running back Saquon Barkley, he deemed their championship game a "little bit surprising" but flagged their many strong stats over the season contributing to the win.

While admitting the Chiefs' surprise upset, led by their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor's boyfriend, he called Super Bowl LIX an "incredible game," acknowledging that he "was there, I watched in person" on February 9.

© Getty Images He mentioned attending the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift during his speech

He then quipped: "I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" he asked, saying once again to the laughing crowd: "How did that one work out?"

Taylor's political affiliations

Taylor also endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election against Trump, and the current POTUS brought her up during an appearance on Fox & Friends soon after she declared her support for former VP Harris immediately after her debate with President Trump in September 2024.

© Getty Images The current POTUS shared a post calling out the singer after her endorsement of Kamala Harris

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan," he said on the show. "It was just a question of time… But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Tayvis post-Super Bowl

Taylor and Travis have maintained a low profile since the game, although the latter continues to regularly make appearances on his podcast New Heights with his older brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Eagles.

© Getty Images Trump praised the Eagles for their game-winning plays, including the "tush push"

The "Cruel Summer" singer, meanwhile, has eschewed public appearances for the majority of the last few weeks since the game, opting to instead focus on spending quiet time with her friends, family and partner. Her break follows the record-breaking Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024 after a nearly two-year long run.