President Donald Trump posts shocking statement about Taylor Swift's looks

The President of the United States has lashed out at Taylor Swift''s appearance on his website Truth Social.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I saId 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" 70-year-old Donald Trump posted.

© Donald Trump Donald Trump's post about Taylor Swift

The comments seemingly came out of nowhere, and 40 minutes later he also criticized Bruce Springsteen, who the evening before had hit out at the US government's 'treasonous' actions".

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," wrote Trump.

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare'. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!" he then threatened.

© Donald Trump Donald Trump also posted about Bruce Springsteen

What did Bruce Springsteen say about America?

"Born in the USA" singer Bruce had told fans in Manchester, England that "the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration".

Trump vs Taylor

Trump's feud with Taylor has been ongoing for several years.

In her 2020 Netflix documentary she broke her political silence, insisting that she "had to be on the right side of history" as she threw her support behind Tennessee Democratic hopeful Phil Bredesden.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Taylor broke her political silence in 2020

In 2024 she also endorsed Kamala Harris for President. At the time, in response, Trump claimed he had never been a fan of the Grammy winner, and sent a message on Truth Social thay read: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he alleged.

© Getty Images Taylor was at the 2025 Super Bowl, as was Trump

Super Bowl criticism

Taylor is never far from Trump's mind as he also referenced her attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs, her boyfriend's team, lost.

"How did that work out?" he told crowds at a rally after the event, which he also attended.

© Instagram Arabella Trump with her Taylor Swift-inspired birthday cake

Swiftie Trumps

However, Trump's daughter Ivanka and granddaughter Arabella are big Swifties, with the pair attending a Miami stop of the record-breaking Eras Tour.

Arabella also celebrated her 13th birthday with a Taylor Swift-themed party.

"Best cake for my favorite Swiftie," Ivanka captioned a Story post that showed a heart-shaped white cake with the words 'boys only want love if it's torture,' spelled out across the top.

© Instagram A Taylor Swift inspired birthday cake for Trump's granddaughter

The cake had a blood-red interior with red icing that oozed out when cut, recalling the "Black Space" music video which saw Taylor stab a similar cake while in a manic phase.

Kim Kardashian, who has become good friends with Ivanka – and has her own complicated history with Taylor – liked the post, and commented: "Happy Birthday Arabella."