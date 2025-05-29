Baywatch star Donna D'Errico looks ageless in sizzling red swimsuit

Donna D'Errico didn't look a day over 20 in her latest Instagram post, reminding fans how she landed the role of the bombshell blonde Donna Marco on Baywatch in the '90s.

The 57-year-old looked incredible in the shot, which saw her don her old Baywatch swimsuit in its classic red color. She had a demure smile on her face as she stood in front of her bed and posed in the outfit, while her brunette locks fell in artful waves down past her shoulders.

The perfect fit

© Instagram Donna looked ageless in the iconic red swimsuit

"Guess who found her old swimsuit…," Donna wrote in the caption, which sent fans into a frenzy as they took to the comment section to exclaim how ageless she looked.

"Perfect fit," one fan wrote, while another added, "Looks better now than ever before."

A third chimed in, "Still fits like a glove," while another commented, "You look incredible!

© WireImage The mother of two starred in season seven and eight of Baywatch

Donna, who starred in seasons seven and eight of the smash-hit lifeguard show alongside Pamela Anderson, is a body-positive advocate and took to social media to slam those who criticized her clothing choices in 2022.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,'" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a pink bikini.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table."

A fierce advocate

© Getty Images She is a fierce advocate for homeless people

Donna's path to fame was not easy, having dealt with a period of homelessness before she landed on Baywatch.

"I was homeless for a while. I was homeless for about three months, way in the beginning before Baywatch," she told Us Weekly. "Homelessness has touched me in several different ways. I've had family who were homeless for a while, friends who were homeless for a while."

She continued: "[Homeless people are] not just outcasts and stuff that everybody looks down on. A lot of people do feel like that, but they shouldn't be made to feel like that because we're all people. Some of us have homes to live in, and some of us, unfortunately, don't."

The rockstar life

© PA Images via Getty Images Donna married Mötley Crüe member Nikki Sixx

The actress is a proud mother to two children: Frankie-Jean Sixx, whom she welcomed with her rockstar former husband Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe fame; and Rhyan D'Errico, who works as a composer.

Donna and Nikki were set up by Pamela Anderson, who was married to Nikki's bandmate Tommy Lee. They married in 1996 and welcomed Frankie-Jean in 2001, only to divorce in 2007.

The brunette beauty opened up about their fraught marriage during an appearance on Million Dollar Matchmaker, sharing that it was difficult to come to terms with his rockstar ways. "There was infidelity," she revealed. "You know what I got was, 'Well, what does she expect? She married a rockstar. She should've gone in knowing this was going to happen.'"

