Demi Moore shares filter-free behind-the-scenes look at moments before emotional Golden Globes

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Demi Moore.

On Sunday, the The Substance actress celebrated an epic Hollywood milestone: her first major award win, a Golden Globe, for her role in the Coralie Fargeat body horror film also starring Margaret Qualley.

And as she winded down from the emotional, long-awaited achievement, she gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of it all.

At the start of the week, Demi took to Instagram and shared a video documenting her time getting ready for the Globes, along with her longtime stylist Brad Goreski.

She stayed where the ceremony was held, the Beverly Hilton, and shared a glimpse of her room and terrific view before diving into hair and make-up.

Of course, she had her trusty companion, her miniature Chihuahua Pilaf by her side, and the video further captures her with her on her lap, as she wore a bathrobe and got her make-up done.

© Getty Images Demi looked radiant in an Armani gown

It also captures her stylist Brad, explaining to her how her gold Armani gown celebrated her and Margaret's The Substance characters, Elisabeth Sparkle and Sue.

"Getting ready for the @goldenglobes. Where the magic happens. Truly couldn't do it without my team!" she wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty Images The Golden Globe was her first major award

"Congratulations Demi! So deserved and so happy for you," Christie Brinkley wrote, as others followed suit with: "Sooo well deserved! Since Indecent Proposal and Ghost to name a few!" and: "Congratulations on the Golden Globe and the speech!" as well as: "So beautiful Demi congratulations, so happy for you!"

The actress in The Substance

At the Golden Globes, following her poignant, and now viral, speech, Demi also spoke exclusively to HELLO! about how women need to learn to value themselves, and her hope that the world will change for them and not around them.

© Getty With her The Substance co-star Margaret

"We all know that there are certain kinds of conditions — societal conditioning — but what we really have to look at is what we're choosing to buy into. Just because something exists it doesn't make it the truth," she said.

She added: "And I think it all goes back to how we choose to hold ourselves. When we value ourselves and have enough self love then it will reflect out in the world and the world will follow and change to accommodate how you are reflecting yourself."