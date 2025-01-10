Pamela Anderson makes surprising comment on ex-husband Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous relationship in the '90s was punctuated by bleach blonde curls, skinny eyebrows, heavy eyeliner, tattoos and tabloid headlines. The era-defining relationship is still referenced today, with fans born years after the couple's divorce in 1998 cosplaying the stars on occasions such as Halloween.

But the couple were iconic for good reason, who could forget their whirlwind 1995 wedding where the pair tied the knot after dating for only six weeks. The Baywatch star was never one to follow the rules and donned a tiny string bikini to exchange vows with the Mötley Crüe drummer. The turbulent relationship resulted in a viral sex tape, two kids, and a bitter divorce.

However, 27 years after the couple parted ways, Pamela made a rare comment about her relationship with Tommy. While appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the actress shared that she wished the pair would have a "better" relationship. She said: "I mean, we used to talk a lot more. Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now."

She added: "It'll be okay, eventually. It's just kind of a moment right now."

The former couple are still connected through the two children and are anticipating their first grandchild. Pamela shared: "My [younger] son is engaged and we're gonna have grandkids together."

Pamela and Tommy share two sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 27. In her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela, the blonde bombshell opened up about her feelings towards her ex-husband. She wrote: "[My] relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love." Pamela revealed she left her musician husband because she "had to protect" her babies.

Tommy served four months of a six-month sentence after pleading no contest to felony spousal battery. The pair met at the Sunset Strip Club when Tommy approached the actress on ecstasy and licked her face. Their private VHS footage of their sex tape shot in Mexico was stolen from their home and released by the Internet Entertainment Group in 1998, making it the first viral celebrity sex tape.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2023, Pamela revealed that she simply shares "just a text here and there" with Tommy but it's "nothing too crazy".

Pamela added: "He's married and happy and she's good to him and I want to support that."