Travis Kelce enjoys wild boy's night away from Taylor Swift's milestone celebration

While Taylor Swift marked a monumental career milestone over dinner with best friend Selena Gomez in New York City, her boyfriend Travis Kelce was all smiles in Missouri, enjoying a lively boys' night out with brother Jason Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, was seen letting loose on Saturday evening at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefit in Kansas City.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Travis had his arm slung affectionately around older brother Jason, 37, as the duo danced along to music at the close of the charity event.

© Getty Images Jason Sudeikis talks with Travis Kelce during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

The two brothers—also co-hosts of the popular “New Heights” podcast—were clearly in high spirits. Jason, who recently retired from the NFL after a storied career with the Philadelphia Eagles, seemed to be relishing the relaxed family moment with his younger sibling.

Patrick Mahomes, 29, was also spotted nearby, chatting with fellow attendees and mingling with celebrities, including actor and Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis. The quarterback looked relaxed as he navigated the crowd, enjoying the event’s mix of philanthropy and fun.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce lifts Paul Rudd onstage during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Travis, dressed casually in a sleek black Palm Angels tracksuit and a $225 Miracle Academy trucker hat, embodied his usual effortless cool.

At one point, he delighted fans by tossing a football into the audience and later, shared a playful on-stage moment with actor Paul Rudd, 56. In true Travis style, the athlete surprised the Ant-Man star by lifting him off the ground in a cheerful bear hug.

© Getty Images L-R) Richard Christy, Travis Kelce, Fortune Feimster, Seth Herzog, and Jason Kelce pose during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

The Big Slick benefit is known for blending star power with community spirit, and this year’s event was no exception.

Held annually in support of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, it brings together actors, athletes and musicians for a weekend of fundraising and good-natured fun. For Travis, it was also a chance to unwind and reconnect with some of his closest friends—while Taylor kept things equally meaningful on the East Coast.

Taylor Swift enjoyed her own celebration

Back in New York, Taylor, 35, was spotted dining with longtime friend Selena Gomez, 32, at the chic Monkey Bar in Midtown Manhattan. The Grammy winner, who is currently on a break from her global Eras Tour, looked jubilant as she celebrated a major personal and professional victory.

Taylor has reportedly reacquired the masters of her first six studio albums—Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation—in a landmark move that fans and music industry insiders alike have applauded.

The reported $360 million deal marks a significant step in the singer’s ongoing fight to control her artistic legacy, following a high-profile dispute with former music manager Scooter Braun.

Braun initially acquired the rights to Taylor’s early catalogue before selling them to investment firm Shamrock Capital. Since then, Taylor has publicly committed to regaining control, re-recording her albums under the Taylor’s Version banner. Now, with the original masters back in her hands, it’s a full-circle moment.

Her celebratory dinner with Selena—another industry veteran who has also grown up under the spotlight—was captured in a candid photo that quickly made the rounds online. The pair appeared deep in conversation, with Taylor animatedly reacting to something Selena said.

Though the Monkey Bar closed early for a private event on Saturday evening, it’s unclear whether Taylor and Selena were the reason behind the reservation. Either way, it was a fitting spot for a quiet toast between two of the industry's most enduring friendships.