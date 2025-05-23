Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's incredibly lavish new love nest

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been largely absent from the public eye in recent months, as the pop megastar unwinds after two years on the road for her Eras Tour, and the NFL favorite recovers from his team's devastating Super Bowl loss in February.

Besides a Mother's Day outing in Philadelphia, the loved-up duo have been spending most of their time behind closed doors, particularly in Travis' Florida mansion, where Taylor is rumored to be residing.

Home away from home

© Randy Tanner Travis is renting the lavish Boca Raton home

The stunning Boca Raton rental is worth a cool $20 million and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Built in 2020, it also boasts a pool with a waterfall, a private dock, a bar and a home theater – perfect for entertaining.

© Randy Tanner The mansion houses six bedrooms and seven bathrooms

While Taylor and Travis have not confirmed their current living situation, the Kansas City Chiefs star sent fans into a frenzy with a sly comment about his new Florida digs.

"We've got chimneys and we've got furniture," he said of the stunning mansion.

© Randy Tanner The home is worth $20 million

Swifties immediately interpreted Travis' use of "we" as a sign that the pair are in fact living together while he trains for the upcoming NFL season.

When asked who was in charge of the home's décor, the 35-year-old quipped: "That's an executive decision by myself for the betterment of everyone."

An expanding portfolio

© Randy Tanner The Florida abode features a pool and waterfall

The lovebirds have their pick of homes to stay in during their period of rest, thanks to Taylor's $150 million property portfolio.

The "Cruel Summer" singer owns a 12,000 square-foot beachfront mansion in Rhode Island, where she has welcomed many an A-list celebrity for one of her famous Fourth of July parties.

It features seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces and a large swimming pool, and is due to receive a $1.7 million upgrade as per The Providence Journal.

© Randy Tanner The NFL star is renting the place while he trains for the upcoming season

According to the publication, Taylor will add an extra wing to her home, complete with a kitchen renovation.

She also owns a penthouse complex in Tribeca, New York, with one of the apartments housing 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a jaw-dropping staircase.

The Grammy winner added two more homes to her portfolio in Nashville, one of which she bought at just 20 years old.

Love in the spotlight

© Getty Images The couple debuted their romance in September 2023

Taylor and Travis have been going strong since they announced their relationship to the world in September 2023.

Since then, they have delighted fans with their public displays of affection, and Travis couldn't be prouder to call Taylor his girlfriend.

"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything, you know? That's my girl. That's my lady," he said on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

© Getty Images Travis shared that he fell for Taylor's humility

"So, it's like, I'm proud of that. I'm not sitting here trying to juggle, 'How can I keep this under wraps?' You just don't want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

Travis added that he fell for the blonde beauty when she proved how down to earth she was despite the media frenzy. "The first game she came to against the Bears. I was like, 'Okay, so, I could probably set you up with everything … 'And she just walked right through the front door," he recalled.

"She was just like, 'I just want to be around the family and friends, and experience this with everybody'…I was like, 'Damn, she's in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that.' She really won me over with that one."

