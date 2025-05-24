Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy rare late-night date in Florida

"Florida!!!! It's one hell of a drug," sang Taylor Swift – and it's also the perfect spot for a late-night date night as she was seen with beau Travis Kelce on May 23.

The pair were pictured arriving at Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach around 10pm, where onlookers said the singer sipped on white wine as she enjoyed dinner.

The 35-year-old wore a floral off-the-shoulder dress with a metallic belt to highlight her waist, and her long blonde hair was styled in a loose low bun. NFL star Travis wore a black-and-white zebra-pattern shirt and white pants, paired with a baseball cap.

According to TMZ – who shared a picture of their arrival – the two were joined by security guards.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023

ABSENCE ERA

Their date night comes as the pair have been largely absent from the public eye in recent months, as the pop megastar unwinds after two years on the road for her Eras Tour.

Besides a Mother's Day outing in Philadelphia, the loved-up duo have been spending most of their time behind closed doors, particularly in Travis' rented Florida mansion, where Taylor is rumored to also be staying.

© Getty, The Jonathan Postma Group Taylor and Travis's incredibly lavish new love nest is in Florida

Built in 2020, the stunning Boca Raton rental is worth a cool $20 million and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a pool with a waterfall, a private dock, a bar and a home theater.

Travis is in the off-season for the NFL, but will return to camp for training in the coming weeks.

© AFP via Getty Images Taylor is expected to release Reputation (TV) this year

REPUTATION

However many believe Taylor's absence has been more intentional, as it is expected she will drop Reputation (Taylor's Version) soon. Before the original release in 2017 she was not seen for months and scrubbed her social media accounts before returning with the album in November 2017.

The re-release, if it comes next, will be the fifth of six planned releases, although many fans believe that she may drop Reputation and the Taylor's Version of her self-titled debut album at the same time, to reclaim her reputation and her name at the same time.

RE-RECORDS

In August 2019, Taylor announced that she would be re-recording and releasing her first six albums, all of which were owned by her first record label, Big Machine, after they sold her catalogue to Scooter Braun.

Taylor still owned the publishing rights, as she is the primary songwriter on all of her songs, and so in response she was able to re-record them, therefore allowing her to own the original six albums as new releases.