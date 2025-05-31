Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce's sweet response to Taylor Swift's major career news revealed
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on October 11, 2024 in New York City© GC Images

The Eras star has been dating the NFL player since 2023

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Travis Kelce subtly showed his support for girlfriend Taylor Swift on social media following her latest career announcement.

On Friday, the singer announced that she now owns the rights to all of her music, concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. Courtesy of a letter to her fans on her website, Taylor revealed that she had bought back control of her first six albums, which had previously been acquired by Shamrock Capital.

The 35-year-old debuted the news on Instagram with a stunning photograph that captured her posing alongside all six album covers. Taylor captioned the post: "You belong with me. Letter on my site."

The singer's fans were quick to notice that her beau had 'liked' the post while his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, re-posted the announcement on X. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, Brittany, also reposted the news on her Instagram Story. She penned: "Just so amazing."

Taylor gushed over her achievement in the released letter to her fans. "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she penned.

"To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version." 

She continued: "The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."

Taylor and Travis's relationship

Taylor began dating the NFL star in the summer of 2023, and the couple is often spotted supporting each other at key events, including Taylor's Eras Tour and Travis's big games.

However, the couple has opted to remain private when it comes to details about their relationship. During an interview on the New Heights podcast, the athlete opened up about his love for the singer. "I've never been a man of words," he said. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been [expletive] mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

Travis is currently preparing for his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. It certainly has been a month of big news for the couple as the tight end player recently announced that he had acquired the St. Joseph Goats, a professional indoor football team in Missouri, with his brother Jason Kelce. The investment game after Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Best couple moments

