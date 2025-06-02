King of the Hill star Jonathan Joss, 59, dies in horrific shooting days after show's revival is announced

Just days after the King of the Hill revival on Hulu was finally given a premiere date for later this year, the show is mourning the shocking loss of one of its voice actors.

Jonathan Joss, the actor best known for providing the voice of John Redcorn on the series from seasons 2-13, died at the age of 59 on Sunday, June 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

Variety reported the news with confirmation from San Antonio police that the actor was shot to death by a neighbor over an altercation near their home.

© Alamy Stock Photo "King of the Hill" actor Jonathan Joss died in a shooting on Sunday

Joss' death

Joss was found near the road after being shot "multiple times" and was pronounced dead on the scene despite the best efforts of medics. The culprit was caught a block away from the location trying to drive away and flee the scene.

His loss comes just two days after King of the Hill's Hulu revival was given an August 4, 2025 premiere date for its season 14 revival. Joss had reportedly already recorded several of his lines for the revival.

Joss voiced John Redcorn, a Native American masseur and musician best known for being a notorious ladies' man, for nearly the show's entire run, taking over from the original actor Victor Aaron in 1997 after his death in 1996 in a car crash.

© Alamy Stock Photo The show's revival now has a August 2025 premiere date

His career highlights

Joss himself was also a musician, and is a San Antonio native as well, born and brought up in the city and attending both San Antonio College and Our Lady of the Lake University.

He made his screen debut in 1994 in the film 8 Seconds and appeared in other notable film projects like True Grit (2010) and The Magnificent Seven (2016). His other notable TV credits include recurring appearances in Walker, Texas Ranger, Ray Donovan, Tulsa King and Parks and Recreation.

Personal struggles

In January, Joss lost his home and two of his dogs in a fire, with the actor telling KSAT on the scene: "This is a house I grew up in. I'm more concerned about my dog that died, but you know what? The good Lord will protect us," adding: "I don't know which one is dead yet, man. They won't let me go in the house."

© Getty Images The actor also had a recurring role on "Parks and Recreation"

He explained that his father had built the home for his mother in 1957, and the fire was likely caused by issues with the wiring after it had been recently vandalized. He'd been staying at a hotel for the past few weeks but wanted to return home to care for his dogs in the winter.

"But the last couple of nights, I want(ed) to come home and take care of my dogs. It's been really, really cold, man," he emotionally told the TV station.

© Instagram Joss most recently debuted a new relationship on social media

While the cause for the fire at the time was unclear, he'd mentioned he was using a propane heater to keep warm and had possibly left it on by accident. "Mistakes happen, man. And it's my fault for, I guess, leaving something on. Or if somebody came in and did something, who knows?"

His final social media post was shared just two days prior from a trip to a comic book store. While not much else is known about his personal life, he had recently introduced a new partner through social media in late 2024, coming out as queer.