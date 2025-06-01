BBC's Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner dies in car crash aged 24

Sam Gardiner, a contestant on the BBC adventuring competition series, Race Across The World, has died following a car crash earlier this week.

The 24-year-old was driving on the A34 road in Gatley, near Cheadle, on Monday night when his car came off of the road and rolled before landing on its side.

Sam, who participated in the series broadcast in March 2020 with his mother Jo, died on Thursday from his injuries, according to his family.

Jo and his father Andrew released a joint statement, saying: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Sam in a terrible accident.

"Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special.

They described the landscape gardener as a "loyal, funny and fiercely protective" young man who was "adored by his family".

© Instagram Sam participated on the show with his mother Jo Gardiner

Jo and Andrew continued: "He did Race Across The World in 2019, which opened his eyes to the wonder of adventure and travel."

The pair also said: "He was willing to go wherever the trail might lead and he touched everyone he met on the road. He found great happiness working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland.”

Their statement concluded: “Sam brought warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts. We will miss him endlessly, but we’ll also remember him with smiles, tall tales and a depth of love that will never fade.”

© Instagram Sam's family called him 'loyal, funny and fiercely protective'

A police statement confirmed the cause of death: "We sadly must confirm that the driver of a white VW Golf R estate involved in a single vehicle collision on Monday 26 May on the A34 in Gatley has since passed away from his injuries.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, has been named as Sam Gardiner. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers," it continued.

The statement concluded: “Emergency services attended the scene after a vehicle was reported to have left the carriageway and rolled before landing on its side.”

© Instagram Sam Gardiner won the hearts of the nation on Race Across The World in 2020

A spokesperson for Race Across The World said: “We are all deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Sam. Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo."

They added that Sam "embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love" that made "audiences fall in love with [him and Jo] and their special bond as a result".

Affirming that he and Jo were an "integral part" of the show's family, the BBC spokesperson concluded by extending their "deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends."