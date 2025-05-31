M*A*S*H star, 87, dies week after eerie final Instagram post

Loretta Swit, 87, best known for playing Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on MASH, died on Friday, May 30 of natural causes at the age of 87.

However, only a few days before she passed, Loretta posted an eerie final Instagram post.

On Memorial Day, she captioned a throwback photo of herself: "With loving gratitude they served and protected and gave their lives. Rest in Peace. God is nigh."

Fans flooded the post with comments remembering Loretta's life. One commented: "Goodbye, farewell and amen, Loretta!" Another wrote: "Rest in peace dear Loretta, you helped make this world a more beautiful and funny place."

Her MASH co-stars remembered her fondly too. Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye Pierce, wrote on X: "Loretta was a supremely talented actor. She deserved all her 10 Emmy nominations and her 2 wins. But more than acting her part, she created it. She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one joke sexist stereotype into a real person – with real feelings and ambitions. We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as Hot Lips, but as Margaret. Loretta made the most of her time here."

After the last episode of MASH, Loretta went on to star in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Execution, and Murder, She Wrote. She acted in her last television episode in 1998.

Loretta was also a prolific stage actor. She made her Broadway debut 1975 as a replacement in Same Time, Next Year. After that, she appeared in numerous stage productions, including The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Shirley Valentine, showcasing her versatility and love of the craft.

But beyond her work, Loretta was known for her deep passion for animal rights. She devoted much of her later life to activism, founding the SwitHeart Animal Alliance. The organization championed causes from wildlife conservation to pet adoption. In a 2020 interview, she told Parade: "Animals have always been my safe place. I feel like they give me the courage to keep going."

In recent years, Loretta shared glimpses of her life on Instagram. Her final post served as a poignant farewell, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, compassion, and resilience.

Loretta is survived by her extended family, including her beloved rescue dogs and cats, who brought her comfort and companionship in her final days. A private service is planned, with fans encouraged to donate to SwitHeart Animal Alliance in her honor.

Loretta Swit may have played a tough army nurse on screen, but in real life, she was a fierce advocate, a loving friend, and a true force of nature. She was a star who made the world a little kinder, one role and one rescued pet at a time.