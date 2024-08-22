Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's joint outings and support of each other during 4-month separation

It is the end of an era, again, for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who, after months of speculation, formally filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

In her divorce filings, which she made just as her estranged husband returned to Los Angeles after dropping off his daughter Violet at Yale with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the "Let's Get Loud" singer cited April 26 as the date that they initially separated.

Though rumors that the now former couple, who first dated in 2002 and broke off a previous engagement in January 2004, have been swirling for around the same time, they fielded questions and shied away from addressing any details about their relationship status through that period.

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Moreover, they also made several appearances together, both solo and in support of their children.

The former couple 26 days before their separation

Post-separation outings

Once the split rumors started shortly after what we know was their date of separation, netizens realized the two had not been photographed together in over a month.

That changed on May 16, when they reunited in support of Ben's child Fin, who was performing in a school play in Los Angeles.

On May 6, Ben also did not step out with his wife when she was co-chair of the Met Gala

Solo press tour

In the midst of her separation, Jennifer had several red carpet premieres for her Netflix movie Atlas, all of which she stepped out for by herself, save for her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

An appearance in Mexico brought about the first mention of her potential divorce in the public eye, when a reporter asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" to which she replied in Spanish: "You know better than that," and her co-star Simu came to her defense with: "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys."

The singer, on July 13, appears to be especially close with Violet

Supportive bonus mom

Despite the separation, Jennifer was spotted on several occasions supporting Ben's kids.

She was in attendance at both Samuel's middle school graduation and Violet's high school graduation, plus as recently as July, she and Violet were spotted spending time together in the Hamptons, without Ben. Moreover, just a week before filing for divorce, she was seen picking up Samuel from Ben's first wife Jennifer for a day out with her twin child Emme.

Jennifer's Father's Day tribute to Ben

Celebrating Father's Day

On June 17, two months into their separation, Jennifer put her and Ben's marital woes aside in honor of Father's Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a black-and-white photo of Ben, and wrote: "Our hero," alongside a silver heart emoji, plus: "Happy Father's Day."