Kate Hudson reveals Goldie Hawn's unexpected reaction to her marrying Chris Robinson at 21 when he was 34

Kate Hudson is looking back on her "whirlwind" but "very grounding" relationship with her first love and husband, Chris Robinson.

The "Talk About Love" singer lived a true Penny Lane experience when she was 20 years old and started a relationship with Chris, lead singer of the rock band The Black Crowes.

During her latest appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress reflected on their marriage, including her mom Goldie Hawn's reaction to her daughter getting married at 21 to a then 34-year-old.

Describing him as the "first real love of my life," Kate recalled first meeting Chris when she was 18 or 19, and how: "He was not a very nice rock star type, and I remember thinking 'God he was so mean.'"

He however made up for it when they met again a year or so later, and remembering how quickly their relationship progressed, Kate shared: "It was a whirlwind, we were engaged in four months, married at nine months, and then three years [later] I wanted to have a baby, and we had Ryder," before adding: "And then it started to do that downward spiral."

Kate and Chris tied the knot on December 31 of 2000, and welcomed Ryder three years later on January 7, 2004; they split in 2007, and their divorce was finalized that October.

Further discussing how she was so sure about the relationship, her decision to get married, and whether she received any warnings or doubt from her family, she said: "There wasn't an ounce of me that wasn't [sure], I didn't question it for a second. We were so connected and Chris taught me so much about love and connection," and noted: "It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship."

She also shared that no, she actually didn't receive any hesitation from her family, explaining: "No, the people [and world] I live in let people make mistakes –– and by the way, not a mistake."

The mom-of-three also detailed what was the "best" part of being married in her early 20s. "The best thing was that in a time that could've been probably not very grounded, I've always sought home. [...] I'm a homebody, and I've always wanted a big family, and I've always wanted to work hard and have a fun, big crazy life."

Kate won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar one year into her marriage to Chris for her role in Almost Famous. She added: "When I met Chris was when my career was taking off, it was a time that could have been a whirlwind, and instead I was in this very grounding, loving relationship."

She lastly reflected: "I look back at my entire life at this point and I'm like, I actually feel like I might have gotten it right. There's this sort of construct that we're supposed to do it in a certain way –– which I understand, because I really believe in the unit and I think it's what's missing right now –– but I do believe that a unit can exist differently than this sort of very religious concept of marriage and male-female relationships."

"For me having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it's been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships [...] But inside of that, just because you're not supposed to be with someone doesn't mean you can't create a big beautiful experience, which I don't know how I've been able to do it but we just do it, all of us."