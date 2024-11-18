Christina Haack calls out 'insecure' Josh Hall in bombshell revelation

Christina Haack isn't mincing her words when it comes to Josh Hall, and her relief that they are no longer together.

The HGTV star was married to her now estranged husband for almost three years, but after filing for divorce earlier this summer, she has now admitted that their marriage was on the rocks for almost half of the time they were together.

Moreover, filming her forthcoming show The Flip Off, which features her first husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, and which Josh was initially a part of but is no longer, wasn't exactly fun either.

WATCH: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

Christina, speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

© Getty Christina and Josh tied the knot in 2022

The show has since continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."

MORE: Christina Haack breaks silence on 'bad' marriage to Josh Hall: 'I was not shining as bright'

MORE: Christina Haack's fresh start and what it means for her future with her 3 children

Both Tarek and Heather are on the same page, with the latter even confessing: "I don't want to be mean but it's kind of nice to see him go."

© Instagram They filed for divorce in July

Tarek then shared: "I mean at the beginning she was going through it," though added that his ex-wife and co-star "recovers really quick." He further noted: "You can just tell, her energy is back, she's happy, she's excited about life, she's doing good."

MORE: Christina Haack and Ant Anstead come together for son Hudson in new photo

© Instagram The HGTV star with her daughter Taylor

"Well first of all it's true," Christina herself said about her ex's comment, adding: "I'd been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, probably 18 months, so it wasn't news to him."

MORE: Ant Anstead will join ex-wife Christina Haack on The Flip Off after Josh Hall's departure

© Instagram With her sons Brayden and Hudson

And as for how she and Tarek have managed to repair their relationship and work together after their own initially messy divorce back in 2018, Tarek said: "Feeling yourself is the first step and then healing past broken relationships is the second step."

Christina added: "At the end of the day it's the same thing it has always been, kids come first." The two were married from 2009 to 2018, and share daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, eight, plus Christina also shares son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead and Tarek shares Tristan, one, with Heather.