Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate big family news as they embrace new beginnings in NY

Ciara and Russell Wilson are settling into life in New York and making it look easy.

The couple has moved often over the years, from Seattle to Denver, and now to the East Coast. With four kids in tow, they’re embracing this latest chapter with the same energy they bring to everything else. Russell, now the quarterback for the New York Giants, told the New York Post, “It’s been a lot of fun just feeling like we’re part of New York now.”

They’ve already made their rounds, hitting all the major New York spots – Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, a Yankees-Mets matchup, and courtside seats for the New York Liberty’s season opener. They were also seen dining at Café Zaffri in Union Square and wearing Yankees hats during their family’s Easter celebration at home.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Russell Wilson, Ciara, and their family pose with Aaron Judge

On May 18, the family marked Future Zahir’s 11th birthday with a visit to Yankee Stadium, where he and his siblings – Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and Amora, 1 – met MLB star Aaron Judge. In a birthday post for Future, Ciara shared clips from the day, writing, “I watch you in amazement as you navigate your way through this world as a precious young boy!”

The move to New York isn't just about work, it’s intentional. Ciara and Russell have built a real estate portfolio that spans Seattle, California, Denver, Pittsburgh, and now New York, allowing them to stay grounded no matter where their careers take them. “Every morning we wake up together, it's a blessing,” Russell told GQ in 2021.

© Instagram Russell and his kids Future, Sienna and Win smiling

That stability shows up in how they parent, too. He’s called fatherhood “the greatest gift” and Ciara’s long emphasized the importance of routine, prayer, and carving out time for their family.

Professionally, things are just as full. Ciara recently wrapped a tour with Missy Elliott and made a surprise appearance at Coachella during Megan Thee Stallion’s set to perform “Roc Steady,” which samples her 2004 breakout hit “Goodies.” It was a full-circle moment celebrating the song’s 21st anniversary.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa Ciara dancing with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella

Even with packed schedules, the couple continues to prioritize giving back. This spring, they helped raise $3 million for the V Foundation, a nonprofit focused on cancer research. “What a blessing to be a part of this magical night,” Ciara shared. “Moments like this mean so much to Russell and me.”

© GC Images Ciara and Russell on a date night

Between football, music, parenting, and philanthropy, Ciara and Russell are doing what they've always done, but now with a New York backdrop. And while they've only been here a few months, it's clear they are loving the city life.