George Clooney reveals the one thing his wife Amal can't wait for him to ditch

George Clooney has long been the silver fox of Hollywood, but the Oscar winner recently turned back the clock—at least in appearance—when he ditched his signature salt-and-pepper locks for a head of dark brown hair.

But the response from his wife Amal Clooney and their kids? Let’s just say, not quite red carpet-approved.

The 63-year-old actor is currently starring as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in a stage adaptation of his acclaimed 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck. And to bring the wartime broadcaster to life, George underwent a striking makeover that has left his inner circle chuckling more than cheering.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image George Clooney during an interview with host Seth Meyers

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, George revealed that Amal, 46, is more than ready for the dyed ‘do to be history. "She’ll be glad to see it gone," he laughed. And it seems she’s not alone in that sentiment.

Speaking to CBS Mornings in April, George opened up about his family’s playful take on his temporary transformation. "I know it’s not good," he admitted with his trademark charm. "You never get used to it. It’s not my favourite look, and my wife—she thinks it’s funny."

© Getty Images George's dyed locks have not proved popular with the family

Even their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, weighed in on the dramatic change. "Nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair," George joked. "My kids saw me and just started laughing. They think it’s hilarious."

While George may not be winning any style points at home for the darker hair, he’s clearly earning praise for his work on stage. The Broadway production, which opened at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre on April 3, has brought the politically charged story to new life for a live audience.

"It’s a very different experience doing this on stage," he told People. "It’s intense, immediate—and every night is a new challenge."

© Getty Images George Clooney's wife can't wait for her husband to return to a silver fox

Though Amal wasn’t able to attend opening night, George understood completely. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale Venetian ceremony in 2014, have always prioritised family first. "She had to stay back with the kids," George explained. "We trade off. That’s just how we work."

And with George performing evenings on Broadway, the scheduling has worked out perfectly for their family of four. "Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night," he explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year. "You get to see the kids during the day, so it’s OK."

© Getty Images George Clooney attends the unveiling ceremony for his Sardi's Caricature

He added that Alexander and Ella have been soaking up all the magic of Manhattan. "They love exploring the city. Come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City!"