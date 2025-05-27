Amal Clooney commands attention in breathtaking gold dress

Amal Clooney proved that she will always be a fashion icon after her appearance at the Cartier Women's Initiative Impact Awards in Japan over the weekend.

The human rights lawyer joined celebrities like Karlie Kloss at the prestigious awards in Osaka, which celebrated the achievements of a group of women who have had an incredible impact on society through their groundbreaking work in various fields.

Glittering in gold

© Instagram Amal looked breathtaking in the golden gown

Amal appeared at the event in a stunning gold gown, which was pulled from the Alexander McQueen archives. The dress featured sequin embroidery and a plunging neckline, with cap sleeves and an overall shimmering effect.

She paired the dress with a gold clutch, delicate Cartier jewels and metallic gold heels, and wore her voluminous brunette locks down in soft waves.

Karlie shared a photo with her at the event on Instagram, with the supermodel donning a black off-the-shoulder gown that showcased her growing baby bump.

A good cause

© Corbis via Getty Images The lawyer stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

"First time in Osaka - the perfect place to celebrate bold ideas and brilliant women!" Karlie wrote in the caption. "The @cartierawards are more than a ceremony - they're a celebration of purpose-driven innovation and the power of female entrepreneurship."

"I'm deeply inspired by the entire @cartier team for their leadership and unwavering commitment to championing this global force for good for the past 19 years," she continued. "And to the visionary women leading with courage and purpose - thank you for boldly building the world you want to see."

Amal's latest appearance comes as she stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival when she donned a chic black off-the-shoulder number on the red carpet.

Living in bliss

© Getty George admitted that the pair had never had an argument

By her side was her husband, George Clooney, who has been starring in the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the film which he directed and wrote in 2005.

The actor recently opened up about how blissful his marriage to Amal is in an interview with CBS Mornings, admitting that the pair have never had an argument.

"Amal and I, I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't," George said to host Gayle King on the morning show. "We're trying to find something to fight about!"

© Getty Images He called himself the "luckiest man in the world" for marrying Amal

"I think because I started so late with Amal," he explained. "I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot."

"There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great."

Twinning

© Getty Images The couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017

The couple share twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcomed in June 2017. George praised his children's budding personalities, sharing: "They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great - our kids are funny and make us laugh."

The 64-year-old moved his family to New York City during his Broadway run, and shared that the twins are enjoying their time in the Big Apple. "They love the city. Come on, how do you not like the city," he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "They love being here, and we're having a really fun time."

He added that he has been able to spend more time with them thanks to his unusual schedule on Broadway. "A play is really kind of a good schedule, in a way, because you're working at night, you get to see the kids during the day," George said.

To see more of Amal's incredible red carpet looks, watch below...