Hillary Clinton enjoys girls night out with Amal Clooney and famous friends ahead of big wedding

George Clooney had some major names in the audience for his Thursday May 29 performance of Good Luck and Good Night: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Huma Abedin, and his wife Amal Clooney.

Hillary's daughter Chelsea was also in the audience, as well as fashion designer Tanya Taylor.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy, George, Hillary and Chelsea pose backstage at the hit play "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Huma – who is thought to be getting married this summer – was seen leaving the theater on Broadway before Nancy, in a bright orange pantsuit, makes an exit.

Hillary was then seen leaving to cheers from the waiting crowds, as Chelsea, in a gorgeous red floral summer dress, follows behind with Tanya.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy, Tanya, Hillary, Chelsea, George, Amal and Huma pose backstage

Huma, who will turn 50 on July 28, is an author and Hillary's former political advisor, and she became engaged in 2024 to her fiance, Alex Soros.

Alex is the son of billionaire George Soros and Susan Weber Soros; he manages the Soros Family Foundation and the Open Society Foundation, which is believed to distribute $1.5 billion a year to advance human rights and democratic governments.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Hillary met with George after the performance

Huma, who is also close friends with Anna Wintour, has a ring that reportedly is square emerald cut diamond, estimated to be around 10 carats, and set in a sleek Art-Deco style platinum band.

Their wedding is expected to take place in the Hamptons in June, at the $14.5 million Soros family estate in Southampton.

© Getty Images Huma and Alex became engaged in 2024

Huma was raised in Michigan before her family moved to Saudi Arabia, and she was later enrolled at a British girls' school in the country.

At 18 she returned to the US to study at George Washington University in DC and interned with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton. When Hillary ran for New York senate in 2000, Huma took over as the politician's aide and personal advisor. Over the years she became a trusted advisor and friend, and was her traveling chief of staff during Hillary's 2008 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

© Larry Busacca Huma and Anthony Weiner were married for years

Huma married New York representative Anthony Weiner in 2010, with former President Bill Clinton officiating the ceremony. They welcomed a son, Jordan, in December 2011.

In 2016 he pleaded guilty of sexting teenage girls and admitted he had "engaged in obscene communication".

Huma filed for divorce, and she and Anthony continue to co-parent their son.