Amal Clooney, 47, is glowing in strapless summer dress - and George Clooney can't hide his joy

Amal Clooney was a vision in a gorgeous strapless gown for date night with husband George Clooney.

The 47-year-old wore a stunning white floral dress with black leaf print as she dined at Polo Bar with George, U2 frontman Bono and Nancy Pelosi. Wearing her brunette locks loose, Amal was glowing and George couldn't hide his joy, with a big smile all over his face as he held hands with his wife of almost 11 years.

The smiles came at the end of a big evening for George, who performed on Broadway in Good Luck and Good Night, his sold out adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie.

Famous guests

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Speaker of the House Nancy, Huma Abedin, Amal, and Hillary's daughter Chelsea were all in the audience, as well as fashion designer Tanya Taylor.

© Santi Ramales / BACKGRID George and wife Amal hold hands as they leave Polo Bar in New York City with Bono

In video shared by HELLO!, Huma – who is thought to be getting married this summer – was seen leaving the theater on Broadway before Nancy, in a bright orange pantsuit, made a swift exit.

Hillary was seen leaving to cheers from the waiting crowds, as Chelsea, in a gorgeous red floral summer dress, followed behind with Tanya.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Nancy, George, Hillary and Chelsea pose backstage at the hit play "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Second outfit

Amal's outfit was her second of the evening as the human rights lawyer paired a gorgeous black lace and velvet one-shoulder gown, with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps in Gold, a brand beloved by the Royal Family.

For the dinner George paired a black shirt with a royal blue suit and a baseball cap; as they left the famed New York City restaurant he was also seen joking around with Bono, with the two giggling.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Amal (2R) joined the famous audience members backstage

New look for George

George's hat covered up his hair, which he recently dyed a dark brown shade, much to his fans surprise, for his role on the Broadway stage.

But it appears he has been letting the natural color shine back through, as he has been pictured several times with his natural silver locks peeking through caps.

© Getty Images George has dyed his hair for the role

In an interview with the New York Times, George candidly shared how his wife of ten years, as well as their seven-year-old twins, were not big fans of his unnatural new look, with the actor admitting "nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair".

"My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop," he added.

Good Night, and Good Luck runs until June 8.