George and Amal Clooney's twins set for big life change ahead of 8th birthday

It's been a busy time for the Clooneys.

George, 64, and his wife, Amal, 47, have spent the last few months living Stateside in New York City where the Ocean's 11 actor has been performing multiple times a week at the Winter Garden Theater in the critically acclaimed Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

Though the husband and wife, who wed in 2014, are fortunate to own multiple homes in the UK, France and Italy, Amal and George settled their family, specifically seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, into life in the Big Apple to accommodate George's theater work.

The move was no doubt a big change for the family, who are used to living a quiet life in France, though it seems as if another major shift is on the horizon.

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library

The Clooneys' twins Alexander and Ella major change ahead

George and Amal's twins, Alexander and Ella, will be celebrating their eighth birthday next month, and we can imagine that the proud parents have plenty of exciting plans in place to mark their special day.

Not only that, but next month marks the end of George's run on Broadway as Good Night, and Good Luck officially closes on June 8.

© Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic George in the Broadway show, Good Night and Good Luck, which earned him a Tony nomination

With George's show closing, and it being the summer, it's likely that the Clooneys will head back to Europe, where they spend most of their time.

After months of living in the bustling city, the twins will have to adapt to moving once again. What's more, it's safe to say that their home life in Europe is worlds apart from city living.

© Getty Images George and Amal married in 2014 and welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017

George and Amal do have a swish condo in NYC that they likely made the most of in recent times, however, the actor shared that farm life is where he feels most at home.

He told the New York Times: "Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life.

"Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The super famous couples have homes in the UK, France, Italy and beyond, though it's thought they spent a lot of their time at the French chateau in Provence

The Clooneys' ultra-private life Ella and Alexander will adapt to

George and Amal are highly successful at keeping their children private and have never shared photos of their children's faces to protect their identity.

Life in rural France, no doubt, means that privacy is even more accessible. According to locals, the family is normally left alone and is described as "down-to-earth".

© Facebook The Clooneys spend most of their time in France, pictured here with Brignoles' mayor, Didier Brémond

Named Domaine Le Canadel, the $8.3 million home is located on a breathtaking 18th-century vineyard in the gorgeously picturesque town of Brignoles in Provence.

It boasts more than 400 acres of land and the chateau itself sounds incredible with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

The Clooneys' idyllic French estate is just a 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, which was formally co-owned by Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.