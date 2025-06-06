Meet Billy Joel's first wife who finally broke silence on their bittersweet marriage 43 years after divorce

In an unexpected moment, Elizabeth Weber — the famously private first wife of music legend Billy Joel — made a rare public appearance this week, attending the premiere of his new HBO documentary And So It Goes in New York City.

For the first time in over four decades, the 82-year-old stepped into the spotlight to reflect on their tumultuous yet transformative eight-year marriage.

Elizabeth, whose striking silver hair and quiet confidence captivated onlookers, arrived at the Tribeca Festival event at the Beacon Theatre with her son Sean Small, 59, from her first marriage.

© WireImage Elizabeth Weber attends the 2025 Tribeca Festival opening night premiere of "Billy Joel: And So It Goes"

"It was great then, it’s great whenever I think about it, and it’s great now [to revisit]," she told People.

Her words come as she takes on a central role in the two-part HBO documentary directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin.

© Newsday RM via Getty Images Billy Joel and his wife and manager Elizabeth Weber at their home in Cove Neck in 1978

Part one of the film dives deep into Billy’s early life, career, and of course, his heartache — much of which was tied to Elizabeth, his muse, manager, and the woman who inspired some of his most iconic ballads.

Bittersweet love

Billy, now 75, bares his soul in the film. "I was just in love with a woman," he confesses of Elizabeth, whose affair with him ended her marriage to his bandmate Jon Small. "And I got punched in the nose [by Jon], which I deserved."

But the romance was far from a fairytale. After briefly leaving both men, Elizabeth’s absence plunged the future Grammy winner into despair.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Billy Joel and Wife Elizabeth Weber had a tumultuous marriage

In one of the film’s most raw moments, Billy reveals he attempted to take his own life—twice. First with sleeping pills, then with furniture polish. "You can't even do yourself in," he says wryly, reflecting on that dark period.

That pain, however, would go on to inspire his breakthrough debut album Cold Spring Harbor, including the soul-baring track She's Got a Way. "You could tell from the lyrics that he was really in love with Elizabeth," says Jon Small, who is featured in the documentary alongside his ex-wife.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Billy Joel and Wife Elizabeth Weber were married only for 8 years

The woman behind the man

The love story wasn’t over. Elizabeth and Billy rekindled their romance, marrying in 1973. More than just his partner, she became his manager — a savvy, strategic force who transformed his career.

It was Elizabeth who famously convinced Billy to release Just The Way You Are as a single, a track he had written for her birthday but had doubts about.

"I didn’t even want that song on the album," Billy confesses in the film. But Elizabeth had other plans. She reportedly quipped, "Do I get the publishing too?" with her signature wit.

Her instincts were right. The song soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned Billy two Grammys, and marked what he calls "the turning point of my career."

Elizabeth went on to inspire many of Billy’s greatest hits — The Stranger, She’s Always a Woman, and Piano Man, in which she is believed to be the "waitress practicing politics." Together, they were a power couple, artist and muse, business and romance intertwined.

© Getty Images Billy Joel and wife Elizabeth Weber circa 1981 in New York

Highs and lows

But the highs gave way to lows. As Billy’s fame grew, so did his struggles with substance abuse. By the early 1980s, Elizabeth walked away — from the marriage and from managing his career. It was around the same time Billy suffered a serious motorcycle accident while intoxicated, requiring surgery on both hands. "I was amazed that I was still alive," he admits in the film. "I should’ve died in that accident."

Billy would go on to marry supermodel Christie Brinkley in 1985, with whom he shares daughter Alexa Ray. Meanwhile, Elizabeth slipped quietly out of public view.

Now, at 82, she has re-emerged with grace and purpose, explaining why she chose to participate in the documentary. "Susan approached me in a very personal way, and it resonated with me," she explained. "Billy licensed the music, so I knew there would be good music. It felt right — and it still does."

Elizabeth’s decision to step forward was encouraged by her granddaughters and long-time friend Steve Cohen, an executive producer on the project. "She’s been maligned incredibly in the blogosphere," Cohen said, referencing years of speculation and criticism around her role in Billy’s early life.

But on Wednesday night, the narrative began to shift. Dressed elegantly and walking arm-in-arm with her son Sean, Elizabeth made a quiet but powerful statement. Her presence offered a rare window into one of the most influential yet misunderstood chapters in Billy Joel’s story.

Notably absent from the premiere was Billy himself. The Piano Man singer is currently recovering from a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus — a neurological condition that can affect hearing, vision, and balance. Co-director Susan Lacy offered a hopeful update, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "He’s going to be fine. He needs to do the physical therapy, which he’s doing — the doctors were telling him yesterday he’ll be fine."