Billy Joel skips major event amid unexpected health battle

Billy Joel was forced to skip the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary centered around his life amid a major health issue that he has been battling for weeks.

The iconic singer announced that he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) in May after he was forced to cancel the remainder of his tour.

NPH involves a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles of the brain, causing immense pressure. It can lead to memory loss, degradation of reasoning skills, poor coordination and loss of bladder control.

While there is no cure for NPH, it can be managed with the insertion of a shunt in the brain to drain excess fluid, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Billy's legacy

© Getty Images Billy was diagnosed with the condition in May

The "Piano Man" singer was not in attendance at the premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes on Wednesday night, instead opting to rest and recover from his ongoing health issue.

According to the official Tribeca website, the documentary is "titled after one of Joel's most personal songs - written during a tumultuous love affair," and "captures a singular voice whose music became the soundtrack of a city and a generation."

The film is directed by Susan Lacy and executive produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Todd Milliner, Sean Hayes and Steve Cohen. Tom was among the slew of celebrities who attended the premiere, alongside Mariska Hargitay, Whoopi Goldberg and Robert De Niro.

© WireImage Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro were in attendance at the premiere

"For those who think they know Joel's story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise," Susan explained in a press release.

"I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is."

"We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory that has not been explored before," she added.

Rest and recovery

© Getty Images Howard revealed that Billy was on the mend

This comes just a day after Billy's friend and radio star Howard Stern shared insight into his condition on his SiriusXM show.

"He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, I'm not dying,'" Howard relayed, adding that his "hearing, vision and balance" had been affected.

"He wants people to know that. He's got to deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful," the host declared.

© Getty Images The 76-year-old shared that he was "grateful for the support from fans"

Billy announced the news via an Instagram statement, sharing that he would not be able to complete his tour due to his health condition.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," the statement read.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

A sea of support

© Getty Images for The Everglades Billy and Alexis share two daughters

He received an outpouring of support in the wake of his diagnosis, including from his ex Christie Brinkley. He shares his daughter Alexa with the supermodel and welcomed nine-year-old Della and seven-year-old Remy with his wife, Alexis Roderick.

Alexis posted a statement on behalf of their family, sharing that Billy "is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world."

"We are hopeful for his recovery…We look forward to seeing you all in the future," she concluded.

