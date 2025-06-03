Inside Hugh Jackman's lavish $21 million New York penthouse he'll divvy up with ex Deborra-Lee Furness amid divorce

As Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness begin their divorce proceedings after almost two years of separation, many have been left wondering what will happen to their incredible property portfolio, which includes a lavish New York penthouse, a Bondi Beach escape and a Hamptons hideaway.

The former couple, who were married for 27 years before announcing their split in 2023, have amassed a fortune of $387 million and will begin the lengthy process of divvying it up now that Deborra-Lee has officially filed for divorce.

City living

© Tina Gallo/Douglas Elliman/Mega The penthouse has a view of the Hudson River

One of their most enviable properties is their New York City home, an almost 5,000-square-foot penthouse apartment spread over two floors and designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. It also comes with 3,700 square feet of outdoor space.

The abode serves as a home base for Hugh throughout the year, and particularly when he is starring in Broadway productions like The Music Man in 2022, where he met his current girlfriend, Sutton Foster. At present, he is starring in the Off-Broadway play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes.

© Tina Gallo/Douglas Elliman/Mega It features four bedrooms, two fireplaces and a rooftop terrace

Hugh and Deborra-Lee's apartment features an airy open layout that houses four bedrooms, several bathrooms, two fireplaces, a stunning master suite and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Hudson River.

They bought the property in August 2022 for just over $21 million, adding to their already impressive property portfolio.

Lavish lifestyle

© Tina Gallo/Douglas Elliman/Mega They bought the property in 2022 for $21 million

The former couple are already owners of a Bondi Beach condo overlooking the famous landmark, which they bought in 2016 for $6 million.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a beautiful pool that Hugh loves to use when home Down Under.

© Tina Gallo/Douglas Elliman/Mega The NYC penthouse is just one of their many properties

Back in the US, their waterfront Hamptons abode features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a guest house and private beach access. They purchased the hideaway in 2015 for $3.5 million.

The 69-year-old called it her "dream home" in an interview with Architectural Digest, adding, "It's like bucket list, tick it off. I've done it, and I loved it."

Hugh's heartbreak

© Corbis via Getty Images The pair announced their separation in September 2023

The former golden couple announced their split in September 2023 via a statement, sharing that they would undertake "this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they added. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Deborra-Lee shocked fans with a personal statement to the Daily Mail following the divorce filing in May, detailing the "betrayal" she felt in their marriage. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee opened up about experiencing "betrayal" in their marriage

The actress continued: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

Deborra-Lee shared that the "one thing" she has learned from her divorce journey is "that none of this is personal," adding that some people serve as guides "in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves."

